FRESNO – After marching in their June 5 promotion ceremony, the graduating class of Abraham Lincoln Middle School eighth graders are on their way to becoming high school students.
Before officially leaving elementary school, though, they were given just few more words of sage advice from ALMS administrators and Selma Unified leaders to guide them.
The traditional location for their promotion ceremony, Staley Stadium, is under reconstruction. Thus, this year’s ceremony took place at Sunnyside High Stadium.
First, the graduates heard from their Associated Student Body President Lynnen Ramirez. She congratulated all of them for the special talents each had, encouraging everyone to use that “something special within us” to change the world for the better.
“We will grow and I believe each one of us has the potential to achieve great things,” Ramirez said. She thanked family for their support, classmates for their friendship and teachers for their time and patience.
“These last two years have been tough, but I’m sure I’m speaking on behalf of all who are being promoted today when I say we made it!”
Principal Antonio Rivera, addressing the audience in English and Spanish, encouraged the students to stick to their own high standards as they face inevitable changes ahead in their lives.
“Remember to hold to your value system, your work ethic and to be a strong person of character. It is these qualities that will guide you further on your journey,” Rivera said. He encouraged them to “soar like Eagles with self-control, optimism, ambition and responsibility.”
After accepting the Class of 2019, SUSD Superintendent Tanya Fisher welcomed them as freshmen into high school and looked forward to the entire group graduating in 2023.
Her three points of advice included seeking wise people for guidance, knowing when to step up as a leader and committing now to their futures.
“You’re going to have many questions about things and continue to grow as a young adult. So always communicate with your family and those that love you. Ask them for guidance and advice. Trust me, they’ve been down this road before and they really might know more than you think they know.”
Parents, likewise, were advised to keep track of their children’s progress so they could graduate high school in a timely manner.
“Everything [they] do is going on that transcript. Parents, they’re going to need your help on this one. Schedule a meeting with their learning director and review the classes they’re going to take for the next four years. You’ll have to be proactive and stay connected, but allow them to grow and mature. Students, remember your future begins today. Your parents and loved ones will be there to guide you along the way.”
