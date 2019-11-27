SAN DIEGO – Selma’s Shayla Stepanian recently took part in a University of San Diego Career Development Center program known as the Torero Trek program.
Torero Treks are opportunities for USD undergraduates to engage in career exploration by visiting leading companies across the nation.
Stepanian is majoring in real estate and marketing and plans to graduate in 2023.
The Orange County Finance and Real Estate Analytics Torero Trek on Oct. 18 gave the students the opportunity to network with employers and a few Torero alumni at D.A. Davidson, Green Street Advisors, PIMCO and Irvine Company.
USD Career Development Center Director Robin Darmon said the treks were excellent opportunities to connect with professionals.
“We also ensure participants meet Torero alumni within the organization who are able to share their experiences with the students. Our alumni serve as invaluable resources for current students looking to start their careers,” Darmon said.
