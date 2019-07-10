SACRAMENTO – A State Route 99 project between Kingsburg and Selma just received $48.1 million in Senate Bill 1 dollars, according to a July 2 press release from the California Transportation Commission.
The pavement preservation project will replace 16.6 lane miles of State Route 99 from SR-201 in Kingsburg to south of Second Street in Selma. It is a $50.4 million pavement project but Caltrans allocated $48.1 million.
Caltrans has allocated more than $533 million for 120 State Highway Operation and Protection Program (SHOPP) projects throughout the state. This includes more than $229 million for 42 fix-it-first projects funded by Senate Bill 1, the Road Repair and Accountability Act of 2017.
At their June CTC meeting, the commission approved funds for SB1 project that will improve 11 bridges, more than 346 lane miles of pavement, upgrade 547 congestion reducing devices and repair 155 culverts to prevent flooding on highways.
Other highway projects that were allocated funds include:
$4.9 million for a drainage project along Interstate 5 in Kern County: The $7.1 million drainage project will repair culverts along Interstate 5 from north of Fort Tejon State Historic Park to south of Grapevine Road in Lebec in Kern County.
$3.8 million for a bridge and rail project on State Route 180 in Fresno County: The $5.4 million project will upgrade bridge rails and approach rails on State Route 180 at Mill Creek Bridge in Squaw Valley and at South Fork Kings River Bridge in Hume in Fresno County.
$2.2 million for a drainage project along Interstate 5 in Kern County: The $14.2 million drainage project will repair culverts along Interstate 5 from north of Fort Tejon overcrossing to south of Grapevine undercrossing in Kern County.
Drainage project along State Route 198 and State Route 119 in Fresno and Kern Counties: $3.5 million project will replace damaged drainage systems at various locations along State Route 198 from west of Warthan Creek Bridge to west of Coalinga Creek Bridge in Fresno County, and at various locations along State Route 119 from west of Stine Road to Cerro Street in Kern County.
Other SB 1 funding included $20 million for the Trade Corridor Enhancement Program, which is dedicated to projects that will improve truck corridors, border access, the freight rail systems, the capacity and efficiency of ports and highways to better handle and move freight.
More than $8.2 million of SB 1 funding was also allocated to the Local Partnership Program to help match investments that local communities have made in their region through voter-approved transportation tax measures.
In addition, the CTC approved an allocation of more than $22.9 million in SB 1 funds for 30 locally administered Active Transportation Program projects, which range from improving sidewalks and bicycle lanes to creating safer routes to school for children who ride their bicycles or walk to school.
SHOPP is the state highway system’s ‘fix-it-first’ program that funds safety improvements, emergency repairs, highway preservation and operational highway upgrades. A significant portion of the funding for this program comes from SB 1.
Since SB 1 was signed into law April 2017, Caltrans has repaired or replaced 115 bridges and paved almost 1,500 lane miles of the state highway system.
SB 1 invests approximately $5.4 billion per year to fix roads, freeways and bridges in communities across California as well as strategically investing in transit. These funds are split equally between state and local projects and will allow Caltrans to fix more than 17,000 lane miles of pavement, 500 bridges and 55,000 culverts on the state highway system by 2027.
More information and updates on these and other projects can be found on Caltrans’ social media channels: http://www.dot.ca.gov/paffairs/social-media.html.
For complete details on SB 1, visit http://www.rebuildingca.ca.gov/.
