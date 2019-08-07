FRESNO – Additional funding from the recently passed 2019-20 state budget will allow California State University, Fresno, to open admissions up to 600 or more additional students.
Additional students will be able to begin courses at CSUF in the spring admissions period, which is open to upper-division transfer applicants. The spring admissions application period opens on Aug. 1 and closes Aug. 31.
Since 2015, Fresno State has been one of six in the 23-campus California State University system to be impacted receiving more qualified applicants than its state funding model will support.
Being impacted makes admission to Fresno State increasingly competitive. Thus, meeting the minimum California State University eligibility requirements does not guarantee admission to Fresno State.
“Fresno State is committed to serving the local region and gives priority to local applicants. Nonlocal applicants must anticipate the need to meet higher admission standards,” Frank Lamas said. Lamas is CSUF’s vice president for Student Affairs and Enrollment Management.
For the fall 2019 semester, more than 25,000 freshmen and transfer applicants vied for 5,400 slots. Fresno State turned away about 8,270 CSU-eligible students, including 2,980 from its four-county local service area - Fresno, Madera, Kings and Tulare counties.
Due to impaction, the GPA requirement for spring 2020 will not be determined until after the priority application deadline. It will be based on the number of applications received, the competitiveness of the pool and the number of enrollment spaces available.
Transfer applicants must first meet the CSU eligibility requirements for admission. Applicants will then be reviewed for conditional admission through Fresno State’s admission selection process.
The application deadline for upper-division transfer applicants is Aug. 31.
Fresno State is also accepting applications for post-baccalaureate students. Students are encouraged to visit www.fresnostate.edu/gradstudies for more information and deadline dates on specific graduate programs. The deadline for graduate admissions for select programs is Nov. 1.
Students can apply online at www.calstate.edu/apply starting Aug. 1. Information regarding spring admission and document deadlines is available online.
For details, contact Admissions and Recruitment at 278-2261.
