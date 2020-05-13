You are the owner of this article.
Staff sends virtual messages: ‘You are loved’
Staff sends virtual messages: ‘You are loved’

As school districts in Selma and Kingsburg continue the school year through distance learning, staff members at various schools are hosting drive-through parades and posting virtual group photos to let students know just how much they miss them.

Here’s one group photo from Selma High and another from Kingsburg’s Lincoln Elementary.

If your school administrator, teachers, staff or students want to share photos of their distance learning experience, email them to: lbrown@hanfordsentinel.com. Let us know who is who in the photos and what is taking place.

Laura Maldonado can be reached at 583-2427 or lbrown@hanfordsentinel.com

