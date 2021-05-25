Vikings win CSL swim titles
The Kingsburg Vikings swim team took home the Central Sequoia League championship. Both the boys and girls swim teams finished undefeated in the CSL. The Vikings’ girls team broke three league records.
Sofia Righetti broke the league record in the 200-yard freestyle event with a time of 1 minute, 56 seconds, while the 200- and 400-meter freestyle teams also set records. The 200-yard relay team consisted of Sydney Wilson, Audrena Butts, Nadia Garabedian and Sofia Righetti. Members of the 400-yard team were Righetti, Garabedian, Wilson and Drew Johnston.
The Kingsburg boys team was led by Jackson Huckabay who won the 200-yard freestyle event. Shoji Shinkawa won the 500-yard freestyle race, while the team of Huckabay, Cristian Guzman, Josh Peterson and William Butts won the 400-yard freestyle relay event.
The girls team compiled 343 total team points to win the CSL Championship. Selma High School finished in second place with 256 points. The Kingsburg High boys team compiled 397 points to defeat second-place Hanford West who had 208 points. Exeter High finished in third place, while Selma High finished in fourth place.
The Bears’ boys team was led by Eric Amador who won the 50-yard and 100-yard freestyle events. Selma boys 200-yard Freestyle relay team won the event. Zacarias Ortiz-Garza won the Boys 1 meter diving competition.
The Bears’ girls team was led by Abi Baker who finished in second-place in the 200-yard freestyle and the 100-yard backstroke event.
Kingsburg girls soccer closing in on fifth title game appearance
The Kingsburg High Vikings girls soccer teams quest for a fifth straight Central Section Championship is alive and well. The Vikings, who had a first round bye in the Division III Playoffs, defeated No. 8 seed Selma 5-0 in the second round of the playoffs on May 21 in Kingsburg.
Selma High was coming off a 3-0 win over No. 9 seed Mission Prep High in the first round of the playoffs.
In the Bears win over Mission Prep, Mya Rosas had two goals, while Pamela Hernandez added one.
Khloe Hodges, Caitlyn Vela, Sydnee Wilson, Makenzie Wilson and Shelby Reed each had one goal. Brianna Vela had three saves in goal.
The Vikings, who won three straight titles in Division IV (2017,2018 and 2019), won the Division III Championship in 2020. They are the No. 1 seed in the playoffs this season and will host No. 4 seed Independence High School (Bakersfield) on Wednesday, May 26 for a chance to earn a spot in the Division III Title game. In the other semifinal matchup, No. 3 seed Nipomo High School hosts No. 7 seed Templeton High School.
The Division III Championship game would take place on Friday, May 28 at the higher seed home site.
Boys Soccer
The Selma High boys soccer team, who entered the Division III playoffs as the No. 15 seed, upset No. 2 seed Templeton High School 3-2 on May 18 in the first round of the playoffs. The Bears fell to No. 7 seed Independence High 2-1 in a hard fought game in the second round of the playoffs on May 20 in Bakersfield.
Softball
The Kingsburg Vikings softball team put forth a dominant effort on Senior nigh on May 18. After jumping out to a 7-0 lead after one inning of play, the Vikings rolled to a 15-0 win over Hanford West High School at Kingsburg High School.
The Vikings, 15-7 overall, were led by senior Blaire Wilson, freshman Addy Murguia and junior Mia Estrada who each had three RBIs. Seniors Marissa Gonzalez and Brianna Vela each added two RBIs. Estrada earned the win on the mound. Murguia had two triples in the game, while Wilson finished the game with three doubles.
Kingsburg returned to the field on May 25 against Dinuba High School. No score was available at presstime. They will host Selma High on Monday May 31, before ending the regular season on Tuesday, June 1 against Exeter High School.
