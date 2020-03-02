Sidewalk Prophets to perform at KHS Little Theater

KINGSBURG – A performance at Kingsburg’s Little Theater is among tour stops for Sidewalk Prophets’ “Smile Tour.”
The band will host an evening full of hits and new music that will leave concert goers feeling re-energized and grinning from ear to ear, their media representative Jessie Lowe said.
The concert starts at 7 p.m. March 7 at the Kingsburg High School Little Theater. Tickets range from $14.99 for general admission, $24.99 for early entry and $49.99 for the pre-show VIP party. Online processing fees apply. Get tickets online at http://bit.ly/32kLiJM. Premium packages are also available and include early entry, a special VIP pre-show party and a devotional with the band.
The tour borrows its name from Sidewalk Prophets’ new song “Smile,” the first taste of new music from the band’s forthcoming studio project. See the video online at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mjurY5mR2hs.
“Our song, ‘Smile,’ is an anthem of joy and a reminder to hold on to God’s promises through thick and thin,” front man Dave Frey said. “Over the past few years, we’ve been through some pretty awesome experiences, as well as some very terrifying ones. When you start to pay close attention, you begin to see that how you respond to these experiences is actually a choice. In the tough times, we can either wither away in fear and doubt, or we can go confidently into each new challenge knowing that when we hold on to Christ and His promises, there is always a reason to smile.”
Sidewalk Prophets career has spanned three major label studio releases: These Simple Truths (2009), Live Like That (2012) and Something Different (2015). In 2013, they also released a holiday offering, Merry Christmas To You. With multiple hits, including Gold-certified “The Words I Would Say,” “You Love Me Anyway” and “Live Like That,” among others, Sidewalk Prophets remains a mainstay at Christian radio.
The Dove Award-winning band has sold more than 740,000 albums and 1.8 million digital tracks. In addition, the group has garnered five number one songs, nine top five radio singles and more than 39 million views on YouTube.
The band originally formed at Indiana’s Anderson University, and since signing with Curb - Word Entertainment, they’ve been nominated for a Billboard Music Award, multiple K-LOVE Fan Awards and four Dove Awards, taking home the New Artist of the Year Dove in 2010. Over the course of their career, they’ve played for more than 2.5 million fans, and counting.
Known for spending more days on the road than anywhere else, Sidewalk Prophets’ most recent tours have morphed into interactive experiences for their fans, whom they affectionately call “The Great Big Family.”