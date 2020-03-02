Sidewalk Prophets to perform at KHS Little Theater

The concert starts at 7 p.m. March 7 at the Kingsburg High School Little Theater. Tickets range from $14.99 for general admission, $24.99 for early entry and $49.99 for the pre-show VIP party. Online processing fees apply. Get tickets online at http://bit.ly/32kLiJM . Premium packages are also available and include early entry, a special VIP pre-show party and a devotional with the band.

“Our song, ‘Smile,’ is an anthem of joy and a reminder to hold on to God’s promises through thick and thin,” front man Dave Frey said. “Over the past few years, we’ve been through some pretty awesome experiences, as well as some very terrifying ones. When you start to pay close attention, you begin to see that how you respond to these experiences is actually a choice. In the tough times, we can either wither away in fear and doubt, or we can go confidently into each new challenge knowing that when we hold on to Christ and His promises, there is always a reason to smile.”