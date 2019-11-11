SELMA – The Fresno County Sheriff – Coroner’s Office has released the names of a shooting victim and a pedestrian killed since Friday in Selma.
Steven Falcon, 32, of Selma, was the victim of a homicide shooting that took place Nov. 10 around 9 p.m. at Saginaw and Mitchell avenues. A young girl was also injured in the shooting. Updates on her condition have not yet been released. An earlier call for shots fired came in around 8:30 p.m. near that area.
This shooting comes on the heels of another shooting in mid-October where two brothers were injured as their family made their way home from church on Gaynor between Valley View and Yerba streets.
Jill Soares, 44, of Selma, died in a pedestrian versus a car collision that took place at Floral and DeWolf avenues around 10:30 p.m. Nov. 8.
Jennifer Simonian, 49, also of Selma, was driving a 2005 Chevrolet Tahoe west on Floral but did not see the pedestrian walking on the edge of the roadway in the unlit area.
Soares was walking west on Floral, east of DeWolf Avenue, and was wearing dark clothing. She was taken to the Selma hospital and later succumbed to her injuries there.
This collision is still under investigation, however, alcohol and or drugs do not appear to have been a factor.
