FRESNO COUNTY – The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office has received multiple reports of a person attempting to scam citizens by making random phone calls and identifying themselves as a deputy, officer or detective with the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office.
In a press release, the Sheriff’s Office reported that incoming number on the citizen’s caller ID shows up as the non-emergency dispatch line of 600-3111.
“This call is not actually generated from one of our official phone lines,” the press release states. “The caller spoofs or hacks the ID in order to entice the citizen to take the phone call.”
In these documented cases, the scammer claims the citizen has either failed to report for jury duty or has a warrant that’s been issued for their arrest. The person impersonating a deputy or officer tells his target they must pay a certain amount of money in fines to avoid being arrested and taken to jail.
In order to pay the fines, the person needs to call a local number that the scammer gives them. This phone line is not associated with the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office, so do not call it back.
“Do not call 600-3111 to verify either. Doing so will take you to a live sheriff’s dispatcher and your call will tie up valuable resources needed for real calls for service.”
The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office wants to make it clear to the public that it never makes solicitations for money or asks for the payment of fines over the phone.
These scams are scare tactics that tend to come in waves and often target elderly citizens in particular. It’s important for everyone to stay aware of this trend and have a discussion with family and friends to educate and identify these fraudulent attempts.
If you receive a similar call, do not give in to the caller’s demands and do not give them any of your personal information. Document any information, such as the caller’s name or phone number and report it to the law enforcement agency overseeing your jurisdiction.
The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office accommodates online reporting for this type of matter. Log on to www.fresnosheriff.org and click on “Report a Crime” located at the top of the page. You should select “Harassing Phone Call” to make your report.
You may also make a complaint to the Federal Trade Commission by visiting https://www.ftccomplaintassistant.gov/#&panel1-3.
