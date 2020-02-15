Sheriffs offer Citizens Academy training

FRESNO – The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office is offering citizens a free opportunity to learn about their safety services up close.

The Sheriff’s Office next Citizens Academy course starts March 4 and runs through 12 weeks of free instruction. The Academy concludes with a graduation ceremony with Sheriff Margaret Mims on May 20.

Academy participants will meet every Wednesday 6-9 p.m. at the Sheriff’s Headquarters, 2200 Fresno St. There will also be visits to other Sheriff’s facilities in the Fresno area.

There are 20 spaces available. Enrollment is based on a first-come, first-served reservation list. It is free of charge and participants are under no obligation to take on any duties once they complete the course.

The Citizens Academy’s purpose is to help Fresno County citizens get familiar with, and better understand, the public safety services offered by the Sheriff’s Office.

Each week, one or two subjects that are major components of the Sheriff’s office or directly related to the services they provide will be covered. The academy is designed to be informative and educational, and will provide some hands-on experience in the field of law enforcement.