FRESNO – Undercover decoy operations are underway through a partnership between the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office Special Investigations Task Force and California Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control to prevent minors from getting a hold of alcohol during the holiday season.
According to a press release sent by the Sheriff’s Public Information Officer Tony Botti, the Task Force and ABC conducted recent operations in Kingsburg and Easton where two businesses were cited for furnishing alcoholic beverages to a minor.
The two agencies will continue to conduct undercover operations at bars, restaurants and liquor stores throughout Fresno County to help prevent similar situations.
Businesses are reminded to have policies in place to identify their customers and verify they are of legal drinking age. Local businesses are also encouraged to have their staff participate in an ABC Licensee Education on Alcohol and Drugs (LEAD) Program. This free training program, available at www.abc.ca.gov, teaches employees about serving alcoholic beverages safely, responsibly and legally.
Individuals and businesses caught providing alcoholic beverages to minors face stiff fines. The penalty is a minimum $1,000 fine and 24 hours of community service. Businesses will also have an administrative hearing with ABC, which could result in fines or suspension of their ABC license. The Fresno County District Attorney’s Office could also file a civil case against the licensee for unfair business practices.
“The best way to protect yourself and your business is to be consistent with ID checks of your customers,” Botti said. “Additionally, businesses can make celebrations safer by reminding their patrons to designate a sober driver or find alternative ways to get home safely.”
Funding for this program is provided by a grant from the California Alcoholic Beverage Control through the Department’s Alcohol Policing Partnership Program. ABC is a special fund agency. Its budget and this program are funded entirely by license fees from the alcoholic beverage industry.
