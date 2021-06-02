HANFORD — COVID-19 shut down classes across America, but it also shut down graduations, putting a delay on well-earned celebrations for hardworking students. The students at Shelly Baird School in Hanford were no exception.
A school for children with special needs, the students of the 2019-20 and 2020-21 academic years alike celebrated their graduations on Wednesday morning at Kings Community School. All-in-all, this meant 19 students, of whom 16 were present to celebrate with their families, teachers and supportive staff and aids who helped them along the way.
During his speech to the graduating classes, Kings County Superintendent of Schools Todd Barlow reflected on the challenges faced by everyone involved in the education process and the challenges that the special needs school had to face during the pandemic.
“This is a milestone," Barlow said. "It strikes me that the steps — all the small moments that led up to this day — are more important, in and of itself than this moment is. But if the past year, the recent past taught us anything, it’s not to take anything for granted and to create moments like this for our benefit and the benefit of our children.”
Following the students receiving their diplomas, they were then allowed to take photographs and celebrate with family.
"You deserve the best in life," Barlow said to the students. "And don't let anybody ever forget it."
