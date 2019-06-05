{{featured_button_text}}
Shakespeare Festival: YES! Project

The 2019 YES! Project introduces high school students to Shakespeare and is now accepting applications. Register at fresno.edu/event/24866/yes-project-youth-engage-shakespeare.

 Contributed

FRESNO – The 2019 YES! Project hosted by Woodward Shakespeare Festival and Fresno Pacific University is now taking applications for its summer workshop.

YES stands for Youth Engage Shakespeare and is now in its seventh year of introducing The Bard to local high school-aged students with an interest in theater. The workshop will run June 17-July 10 and revolve around WSF’s summer season of Shakespearean plays.

The theme of mistaken identities in Shakespeare - and what that says about knowing yourself and others - will be investigated in the workshops.

Participants will play games, practice Shakespearean style, learn scenes and explore their creative voices by devising and original scenes. The workshop culminates with a public performance at 7:30 p.m. July 10 on the WSF stage in Fresno’s Woodward Park.

The workshop is for students in high school, going into high school or who have just graduated. No prior theater or Shakespeare experience necessary. The project director and facilitator is Julia Reimer, who has a Ph.D. in performance studies and a Master’s degree in applied theatre. She is a freelance director, the collaboration coordinator for Near/Far Theatre in Fresno and teaches in FPU’s theater program. The cost is $75 and scholarships are available. Register at fresno.edu/event/24866/yes-project-youth-engage-shakespeare.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments