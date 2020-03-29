Sewing for safety

KINGSBURG – As the ramifications of the coronavirus outbreak continue to evolve, local residents are realizing they can make a difference by volunteering to drive food to seniors, donate funds to local food banks, share scarce household supplies, read to children through the internet and share online resources to help families cope with quarantine requirements.

Medical facilities are curtailing visitors in an effort to lessen the spread of the disease and make the best use of the staff and supplies they do have. As medical supplies have started to run low that protect medical staff and patients, local residents stepped up to provide what they could – face masks.

Kingsburg’s Nicole Mitchell was among locals who saw social posts people in high-risk fields of work having to do without personal protective equipment because of the high demand of masks and other items.

“I read that you can use reusable masks to extend the life of disposable masks, as well as use masks that might have been damaged or the ear loops were broken. The masks I have made do have filters, but are not medical grade.”