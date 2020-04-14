SEVA offers free food distributions

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 888-606-0605 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

SELMA – Selma Embarking Voluntary Actions, SEVA, has organized a number of free food distributions for the community during the coronavirus outbreak.

Their goal is to coordinate Selma’s organizations to serve during the COVID-19 crisis and beyond. The nonprofit group is also seeking drivers and other volunteers to help as needed. Contact them via their Facebook page, www.facebook.com/seva93662/.

Their mission is stated as “achieving and promoting the growth and betterment of our community. Through volunteerism and collaboration, we strive to support all groups and organizations working towards positive changes and opportunities for the residents of Selma.”

Those who’d like to join may connect through WhatsApp or follow their FB page to learn more. Volunteer meetings are being organized.

Here is a list of their upcoming events:

Wednesday, April 15: Free community lunch provided by Selma Sikh Community & Chicago’s Pizza, 2650 Blaine St. Pizza and drinks are served 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. Drive-through only.

Friday, April 17: Free community lunch provided by Asoka Indian Cuisine, 2713 Whitson St. Hot meals are served 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. in the Save Mart parking lot, Selma. Drive-through only.