SEVA offers free food distributions

SELMA – Selma Embarking Voluntary Actions, SEVA, has organized a number of free food distributions for the community during the coronavirus outbreak.
Their goal is to coordinate Selma’s organizations to serve during the COVID-19 crisis and beyond. The nonprofit group is also seeking drivers and other volunteers to help as needed. Contact them via their Facebook page, www.facebook.com/seva93662/.
Their mission is stated as “achieving and promoting the growth and betterment of our community. Through volunteerism and collaboration, we strive to support all groups and organizations working towards positive changes and opportunities for the residents of Selma.”
Those who’d like to join may connect through WhatsApp or follow their FB page to learn more. Volunteer meetings are being organized.
Here is a list of their upcoming events:
Wednesday, April 15: Free community lunch provided by Selma Sikh Community & Chicago’s Pizza, 2650 Blaine St. Pizza and drinks are served 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. Drive-through only.
Friday, April 17: Free community lunch provided by Asoka Indian Cuisine, 2713 Whitson St. Hot meals are served 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. in the Save Mart parking lot, Selma. Drive-through only.
Friday, April 17: Max’s Brunch House Café senior meal distribution at 1957 High St.
Sunday, April 19: Free community lunch provided by Asoka Indian Cuisine, 2713 Whitson St. from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m., Save Mart parking lot. Drive-through only.
Sunday, April 19: Drive-through food pantry provided by United Sikhs, Khalsa Transportation and Cheema Freightlines. More than 25,000 pounds of food will be distributed from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. at the Gurudwara Guru Kalgidhar Sahib at 10011 S. Golden State Blvd., Selma. To donate, contact Tanroop Singh, 269-8150.
Monday, April 20: Free community hotdog lunch provided by Roscoe’s Dogs, 11 a.m. - 1 p.m., 1962 Whitson St., Selma. Drive-through only.
Wednesday, April 22: Free community lunch provided by Selma Sikh Community & Chicago’s Pizza, 2650 Blaine St. Pizza and drinks are served 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. Drive-through only.
Thursday, April 23: Selma Business Alliance’s lunch for seniors and City of Selma staff.
Friday, April 24; Sunday, April 26; Tuesday, April 28: Free community lunch provided by Asoka Indian Cuisine, 2713 Whitson St. from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m., Save Mart parking lot. Drive-through only.
Wednesday April 29: Free community lunch provided by Selma Sikh Community & Chicago’s Pizza, 2650 Blaine St. Pizza and drinks are served 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. Drive-through only.
The reporter can be reached at 583-2427 or lbrown@selmaenterprise.com.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!