SEVA announces June events

SELMA – A group of community volunteers is continuing to host food distribution events and continues to look for drivers to assist with their efforts.

Selma Embarking Voluntary Actions, SEVA, organized to coordinate Selma’s organizations to serve during the COVID-19 crisis and beyond.

They most recently hosted a free community lunch provided by Asoka Indian Cuisine on May 31 in the Save Mart parking lot.

Their next event is free, drive-through pizza provided by the local Sikh community at the Ravidass Sikh Temple at 2650 Blaine Ave from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Friday, June 5.

SEVA will also assist with lunch at the Selma Senior Center on June 5 and June 19.

Manzo Fitness will share free virtual fitness classes via Facebook on June 6, June 13, June 20 and June 27.

A free community lunch will be provided by Asoka Indian Cuisine from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. June 28 in the Save Mart parking lot.

Look for their social media page for more events at: https://www.facebook.com/seva93662.

Laura Maldonado can be reached at 583-2427 or lbrown@hanfordsentinel.com

