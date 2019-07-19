{{featured_button_text}}

KINGSBURG – A Celebration of Life will be held for Kingsburg artist Maxine Olson. The Kingsburg District Chamber of Commerce sent an email announcing her passing.

“It is with great sadness that we inform you of the passing of Kingsburg’s very own Maxine Olson,” the statement read.

Her graveside service will be at 10 a.m. Monday, July 22, at the Kingsburg Cemetery. A Celebration of Life will be at noon at the Kingsburg Historical Park.

The reporter can be reached at 583-2427 or lbrown@selmaenterprise.com.

