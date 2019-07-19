KINGSBURG – A Celebration of Life will be held for Kingsburg artist Maxine Olson. The Kingsburg District Chamber of Commerce sent an email announcing her passing.
“It is with great sadness that we inform you of the passing of Kingsburg’s very own Maxine Olson,” the statement read.
Her graveside service will be at 10 a.m. Monday, July 22, at the Kingsburg Cemetery. A Celebration of Life will be at noon at the Kingsburg Historical Park.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.