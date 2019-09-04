SELMA – The 2019 Senior Resource Fair is 9-11 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 13, at Lincoln Park, near the corner of Selma and Mill streets. A variety of agencies and vendors catering to seniors’ needs will be available.
Thirty vendors have signed up so far. These include: Fresno EOC Rural Tobacco Program, South Bay Health Insurance, Selma PD/VIPS, Vida Care Home Health, West Coast Medical, Kaiser Permanente, Bank of Sierra, Beltone of Central California, Selma Health Care District, Paintbrush Assisted Living, HealthNet of California, Hands on Central California, Hinds Hospice, Selma Physical Therapy, Office of Melissa Hurtado, Clovis Senior Center, Selma Neighborhood Resource Center, Valley Caregiver Resource, Home Instead Senior Care, Golden Memorial, Thomas Marcom Funeral Home, Tony Melena Insurance Agency, SEIU 2015, Alzheimer's Association, Brand New Day, California Community, Manning Gardens and United Health Centers.
Attendees may sign up for a free lunch if they come into the Senior Center or contact Recreation Coordinator Liz Martinez at 891-2239, ext. 3607.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.