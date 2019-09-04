{{featured_button_text}}
Senior Resource Fair: Sept. 13

Selma's Senior Center is getting ready to host its annual Senior Resource Fair on Sept. 13. The event is from 9 a.m. to noon at Lincoln Park. Vendors are still being sought to participate.

SELMA – The 2019 Senior Resource Fair is 9-11 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 13, at Lincoln Park, near the corner of Selma and Mill streets. A variety of agencies and vendors catering to seniors’ needs will be available.

Thirty vendors have signed up so far. These include: Fresno EOC Rural Tobacco Program, South Bay Health Insurance, Selma PD/VIPS, Vida Care Home Health, West Coast Medical, Kaiser Permanente, Bank of Sierra, Beltone of Central California, Selma Health Care District, Paintbrush Assisted Living, HealthNet of California, Hands on Central California, Hinds Hospice, Selma Physical Therapy, Office of Melissa Hurtado, Clovis Senior Center, Selma Neighborhood Resource Center, Valley Caregiver Resource, Home Instead Senior Care, Golden Memorial, Thomas Marcom Funeral Home, Tony Melena Insurance Agency, SEIU 2015, Alzheimer's Association, Brand New Day, California Community, Manning Gardens and United Health Centers.

Attendees may sign up for a free lunch if they come into the Senior Center or contact Recreation Coordinator Liz Martinez at 891-2239, ext. 3607.

The reporter can be reached at 583-2427 or lbrown@selmaenterprise.com.

