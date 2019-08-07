SELMA – Selma’s Nick Medina Senior Center is hosting its annual Senior Resource Fair from 9-11 a.m. Sept. 23 at Lincoln Park.
“This event allows agencies, organizations and businesses the opportunity to showcase their products, services, care, and support for seniors,” Selma Recreation Coordinator Liz Martinez said. “The main focus is assisting seniors so they can lead safe, healthy, active and independent lives. We expect at least 200 seniors to be in attendance this year.”
Booth participants and sponsorships are still being accepted for the Resource Fair. The deadline to register or sponsor the event is Aug. 23.
Each booth will include a table and two chairs for presenters or vendors. Nonprofits and crafters will pay a $10 to participate, while business fees are $30 and sponsors are $65. Sponsors should also provide a logo. Vendor and booth participants are also asked to include an item to be raffled as a door prize.
To request a registration form, contact Martinez at 891-2239 or via email at lizm@cityofselma.com.
