Senior Center trips offer adventure

“We went up there and then got on the little trams in the park,” she said. See the routes here: http://bit.ly/2vl1VbW.

“You go at your pace and your leisure, depending on how long you want to stay at each stop,” Ginger Dye said. “Coming out, the bus driver stopped so we could see the rainbow waterfall. It was very unusual because it was the right time of year and right time of day. The colors were magnificent so that was really a highlight.”

Her advice for travelers was to dress for the destination, wear comfortable shoes and plan how much you want to spend as there’s typically shopping opportunities everywhere travelers go.

“You do a lot of walking so wear walking shoes. Dress casual and comfortably. If you come to the beach, you dress for the beach.”

She said they were especially enjoy the trips because they don’t have to fight traffic and get to enjoy the scenery instead.

“Our best driver with Best Tours is just fabulous,” she said of Dennis Griffin. “He’s very safe and conscientious. We love Dennis.”

Once back in Selma at the end of the trip, Boyd said she advises travelers to pay attention to the meet-up time so everyone doesn’t wind up waiting for one person to stay on schedule.