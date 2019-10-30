Senior Activities

Senior Trips
The next trips arranged by volunteers at the Nick Medina Senior Center are:
- A trip to Alcatraz is Oct. 17. Cost is $98. Departure: 7 a.m.
- A trip to Grover Beach melodrama is Nov. 21. Cost is $80. Departure: 11 a.m. Trip includes Pismo for lunch, melodrama at 7 p.m., dinner on your own.
- A trip to the John Paul Getty Museum is Dec. 19. Cost is $58. Departure: 7 a.m.
Full payment for trips is needed 14 days before each trip. $10 non-refundable deposit will reserve a seat. Seats are guaranteed upon full payment. Make reservations up to three months in advance. Details: 891-2239.
Senior lunch
Lunch is served for those 60 and better at 11:30 a.m. Mondays-Fridays at both Kingsburg’s and Selma’s senior centers. The cost is $2. The non-senior rate is $4.60. Make reservations by 10:30 a.m. one day in advance for lunch. In Selma, check in at 11 a.m. Funding for the meal program is provided by the Fresno-Madera Area Agency on Aging. Details: Kingsburg Senior Center, 897-3013; Nick Medina Senior Center, 891-2239.
In Kingsburg, if you are homebound and have no one to help you with groceries or meals, call us at 897-3013 to find out about having meals delivered to your home.
Activities
The Kingsburg Senior Center offers exercise classes, hobby classes, trip excursions and social activities. Tour the facility at 1450 Ellis St., Kingsburg. Details: 897-3013. Website: http://www.cityofkingsburg-ca.gov/161/Senior-Center. The Community Services Director is Adam Castaneda. Email him at acastaneda@cityofkingsburg-ca.gov or by calling 897-5821.
Mondays and Fridays: Bingo from 9:30-11 a.m. Cost is $1.
Tuesdays and Thursdays: Chair and floor exercises from 8:30-9:30 a.m.; Tai chi from 9:30-10:30 a.m. (Contact Mike Conway.)
Tuesdays: Knitting and crochet class from noon to 2 p.m.; Self-paced painting from noon to 2 p.m.
Wednesdays: Line dancing from 9-10 a.m. (Contact Linda Allen.); Quilting class from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. (Contact Bertha Bailey.)
Saturdays: Music Jams from 5-9 p.m. First of the month only. Event is free. Bring a snack to share.
Birthdays
Oct. 1, Patricia Badiou; Oct. 5, Pat Aslan; Oct. 6, Lillian Grace Maggard and Val Quinn; Oct. 7, Helen Stewart; Oct. 9, Robert Maier and Connie Perez; Oct. 12, Don Workman and Madelyn Ramirez; Oct. 14, Becky Cook; Oct. 15, Ruby De Jong, Pete Morris and Mark Oda; Oct. 16, Beverly Montgomery; Oct. 18, Oliver Jackson, Bert Lindquist and Alex Sanchez; Oct. 19, Joanne Bennett and Tim Brewer; Oct. 22 Rosa Rodriguez; Oct. 23, Karen Magnuson and Joann Ruiz; Oct. 25, Larry Emmerson and Angie Gonzales; Oct. 28, Gary Myhre; Oct. 29, Beverly Calabresce; and Oct. 30, Joyce Gault.
Selma Nick Medina Senior Center
Announcements
You have free articles remaining.
The ceramics room is getting a new kiln this month. Stop by the ceramics room to start up a new project.
The activity room next to the kitchen will be receiving a new 55 inch television. This will allow chair exercise participants to have a better view and the Center will be able to have more Movie Fridays.
Activities
Activities at the Nick Medina Senior Center include dominoes, cards, exercise, ceramics, billiards, bingo and educational programs Monday through Friday. Blood-pressure checks are 10 to 11 a.m. the first Wednesday of the month courtesy of Golden Living Center.
The senior center is also collecting used cellphones and needs donations of DVD movies and plastic bags. The phones are recycled or used for 911 phones. Drop off the phones from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays at 2301 Selma St., Selma.
The fourth Tuesday of the month is commodities day. Free bags of food are given out to people whose income qualifies.
Details: Recreation Coordinator Liz Martinez, 891-2239 ex 3607, LizM@cityofselma.com.
October birthdays
Oct. 5, Rick Ramirez; Oct. 12, Madelynn and Rudy Olivas; Oct. 18, Irma Casarez; Oct. 25, Josie Vallejo; Oct. 30, Josie Luna; and Oct. 31, DJ Gonzo.
Ongoing
Dementia Support: Alzheimer’s Foundation Director Marie Espinola hosts a free dementia support group starting at 12:30 p.m. on the third Thursday of every month at the Kingsburg Senior Center, 1450 Ellis St. Details: Kim Jensen, 737-7443. “We put families in touch with resources, help guide them through payment methods and educate people about different forms of dementia,” Espinola said. See full story at: http://bit.ly/2JBQZM9.
FMAAA: The Fresno-Madera Area Agency on Aging has many programs and services for older adults, adults with disabilities and family caregivers. Call FMAAA at 600-4405 for help with finding resources to meet your needs.
Bingo: Bingo is 2:30-3:30 p.m. Mondays at Park Kingsburg. Free prizes with wins. Bingo is also offered the second Tuesday of the month with Golden Living Center at Park Kingsburg. Details: 897-5885.
Burn prevention program: The Central Valley Burn Prevention Coalition has partnered with the Selma Fire Department to offer the Remembering When program to the Nick Medina Senior Center, retirement communities, senior mobile home parks and other areas in Selma. The program includes a presentation about staying safe from fires, falls and other things that can cause injury. The events will include trivia games with prizes that will be given to seniors who score well. Seniors will also be given safety sheets to take home. Schedule a presentation by emailing Selma Fire Department Public Education Coordinator Gerald Reeser at geraldr@cityofselma.com.
Volunteering
Selma’s Second Chance Animal Shelter: Volunteer opportunities include walking a dog, playing fetch, laundry, finding homes for dogs or cage cleaning. Volunteers attend an orientation to learn about the shelter and various volunteer opportunities. More details online at https://www.2ndchanceanimalshelter.org/volunteer. Details: 896-7227.
KCAPS: Kingsburg Community Assistance Program needs volunteer receptionists to sit at the front desk of their office to welcome guests and answer phone calls. Needed from 9:30 a.m.-noon on Mondays. Volunteers are also needed to help run their thrift store which is open Monday through Saturday. Contact Patti Blayney at 897-7961, blayney.patti@gmail.com. Registers volunteers are needed from 2-4 p.m. Mondays, Tuesdays and Fridays. Contact Mona at kcapsthrift@gmail.com.
Spirithorse Connections: General yard and grounds care is needed around their facility where horses assist with therapy for those with special needs. Volunteers may assist as often as possible. Contact Kasey Thiesen at spirithorsekingsburg@gmail.com, 393-1948.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.