Senior Activities

Selma Nick Medina Senior Center Activities
February birthdays: Vicki Barajas, Feb. 14; Manuel Zavala, Feb. 27; Pete Escobedo, Feb. 27; and Hilario Hernandez, Feb. 29.
Health Insurance Counseling & Advocacy Program: A HICAP representative is at the senior center every third Thursday of the month. Call their office at 224-9117 to make an appointment.
Food distribution: The commodities distribution takes place on the fourth Tuesday of the month starting at approx. 8:30 a.m. The next one will be Feb. 25. For the remainder of the year, they fall on March 24, April 28, May 26, June 23, July 28, Aug. 25, Sept. 22, Oct. 27, Nov. 24 and Dec. 22.
Lunch is served for those 60 and better at 11:30 a.m. Mondays-Fridays at both Kingsburg’s and Selma’s senior centers. The cost is $2. The non-senior rate is $4.60. Make reservations by 10:30 a.m. one day in advance for lunch. In Selma, check in at 11 a.m. Funding for the meal program is provided by the Fresno-Madera Area Agency on Aging. Details: Kingsburg Senior Center, 897-3013; Nick Medina Senior Center, 891-2239.
Meal Cancellation Policy
When a senior cancels or is a no-show and a meal is not served, the Selma Senior Center must pay $4.19 for this meal out of the budget. The donation assists with offsetting costs and no-shows leaves the lunch vacant and we have to pay at full cost. We are working on establishing our partnership with the FMAA and their lunch rules are the same.
Please only sign up for lunch if you know you will be attending. If you must cancel, call as soon as possible. We will be monitoring reservations and cancellations.
In Kingsburg, if you are homebound and have no one to help you with groceries or meals, call 897-3013 to make arrangements for home delivery.
Activities
Activities at the Nick Medina Senior Center include dominoes, cards, exercise, ceramics, billiards, bingo and educational programs Monday through Friday. Blood-pressure checks are 10 to 11 a.m. the first Wednesday of the month courtesy of Golden Living Center.
The senior center is also collecting used cellphones and needs donations of DVD movies and plastic bags. The phones are recycled or used for 911 phones. Drop off the phones from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays at 2301 Selma St., Selma.
Details: Recreation Coordinator Liz Martinez, 891-2239 ext. 3607, LizM@cityofselma.com.
Senior Trips
The 2020 Nick Medina Senior Center trips are as follows:
- April 20-22: Laughlin at Edgewater. Optional trip to Oatman on day 2, $145 double, $185 single. Depart at 7 a.m.
- May 21: Fresno Underground Garden and lunch at The Basque, $60. Depart at 9:45 a.m.
- June 18: Queen Mary and lunch on the ship, $105. Depart at 6:30 a.m.
- July 23: San Francisco's Chinatown and Pier 39, $60. Depart at 8 a.m.
- Aug. 20: Carmel Mission and Monterey Cannery Road, $75. Depart at 7 a.m.
- September: Yosemite with tour guide and tram. Lunch on your own. Cost and departure: TBD.
- October: Fresno Fair. Cost and departure: TBD.
- October: Zoo and Table Mountain Casino. Cost and departure: TBD.
- Nov. 21: Medieval Times, includes lunch and show, $110. Depart at 9 a.m.
- Dec. 17: Poinsetta Farm, Hilmar Cheese and lunch, $70. Depart at 7 a.m.
Full payment for trips is required 30 days before each trip. A $20 non-refundable deposit is required to reserve a seat. Seats are guaranteed upon full payment. Make reservations up to three months in advance. Details: 891-2239.
Kingsburg Senior Center Activities
Casino bus trip: The Kingsburg Senior Center is hosting a casino bus trip to Chukchansi Gold Resort and Casino. The bus will leave the Kingsburg Senior Center at 1450 Ellis St. at 10 a.m. Wednesday, March 25. It is scheduled to return at 4:30 p.m. The cost is $21 per person and includes a $10 casino gaming credit and $5 food voucher. Details, Community Services Director, Adam Castaneda, 897-6549.
The Kingsburg Senior Center offers exercise classes, hobby classes, trip excursions and social activities. Tour the facility at 1450 Ellis St., Kingsburg. Details: 897-3013. Website: http://www.cityofkingsburg-ca.gov/161/Senior-Center. The Community Services Director is Adam Castaneda. Email him at acastaneda@cityofkingsburg-ca.gov or by calling 897-5821.
Mondays and Fridays: Bingo from 9:30-11 a.m. Cost is $1.
Tuesdays and Thursdays: Chair and floor exercises from 8:30-9:30 a.m.; Tai chi from 9:30-10:30 a.m. (Contact Mike Conway.)
Tuesdays: Knitting and crochet class from noon to 2 p.m.; Self-paced painting from noon to 2 p.m.
Wednesdays: Line dancing from 9-10 a.m. (Contact Linda Allen.); Quilting class from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. (Contact Bertha Bailey.)
Saturdays: Music Jams from 5-9 p.m. First of the month only. Event is free. Bring a snack to share.
Send pictures and information of senior-related activities in Selma and Kingsburg to editor@selmaenterprise.com.