Senior Activities

Selma Nick Medina Senior Center Activities

February birthdays: Vicki Barajas, Feb. 14; Manuel Zavala, Feb. 27; Pete Escobedo, Feb. 27; and Hilario Hernandez, Feb. 29.

Health Insurance Counseling & Advocacy Program: A HICAP representative is at the senior center every third Thursday of the month. Call their office at 224-9117 to make an appointment.

Food distribution: The commodities distribution takes place on the fourth Tuesday of the month starting at approx. 8:30 a.m. The next one will be Feb. 25. For the remainder of the year, they fall on March 24, April 28, May 26, June 23, July 28, Aug. 25, Sept. 22, Oct. 27, Nov. 24 and Dec. 22.

Lunch is served for those 60 and better at 11:30 a.m. Mondays-Fridays at both Kingsburg’s and Selma’s senior centers. The cost is $2. The non-senior rate is $4.60. Make reservations by 10:30 a.m. one day in advance for lunch. In Selma, check in at 11 a.m. Funding for the meal program is provided by the Fresno-Madera Area Agency on Aging. Details: Kingsburg Senior Center, 897-3013; Nick Medina Senior Center, 891-2239.

Meal Cancellation Policy