Selma Nick Medina Senior Center Activities
Activities at the Nick Medina Senior Center include dominoes, cards, exercise, ceramics, billiards, bingo and educational programs Monday through Friday. Blood-pressure checks are 10 to 11 a.m. the first Wednesday of the month courtesy of Golden Living Center.
The senior center is also collecting used cellphones and needs donations of DVD movies and plastic bags. The phones are recycled or used for 911 phones. Drop off the phones from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays at 2301 Selma St., Selma.
The fourth Tuesday of the month is commodities day. Free bags of food are given out to people whose income qualifies.
Details: Recreation Coordinator Liz Martinez, 891-2239 ex 3607, LizM@cityofselma.com.
New Year's Eve
Selma seniors will have a potluck for New Year’s Eve. Bring your favorite dish and join the party. The event is 9 a.m. to noon on Dec. 31. Music will be provided.
Message from Liz Martinez
It’s December! My favorite month of the year because I’m able to celebrate another year of life. I just wanted to thank everyone who I have met up to this point. We have shared many smiles, hugs and laughs! I hope you all have a memorable holiday season and cheers to 2020!
December birthdays
Dec. 3 Bernice Brookter; Dec. 7 Liz Martinez; Dec. 10 Beverly Morgan; Dec. 11 Delia Navarro; Dec. 14 Lupe Moreno and Rosie Cantu; Dec. 17 Gloria Salas.
Lunch menu
Wednesday, Dec. 25: Closed for Christmas.
Thursday, Dec. 26: Beef enchiladas, fiesta corn, fruited gelatin.
Friday, Dec. 27: Tandoori chicken, bread, peas and carrots, tropical fruit
Monday, Dec. 30: Beef stroganoff, peas and carrots, bread, sliced apple.
Tuesday, Dec. 31: Pork chili verde, rice and beans, flour tortilla, tropical fruit.
Senior Trips
The 2020 Nick Medina Senior Center trips are as follows:
- Feb. 6: Elephants seals in Cambria, $65. Depart at 7 a.m.
- March 19: Hard Rock Casino in Sacramento, $65. Depart at 7 a.m.
- April 20-22: Laughlin at Edgewater. Optional trip to Oatman on day 2, $145 double, $185 single. Depart at 7 a.m.
- May 21: Fresno Underground Garden and lunch at The Basque, $60. Depart at 9:45 a.m.
- June 18: Queen Mary and lunch on the ship, $105. Depart at 6:30 a.m.
- July 23: San Francisco's Chinatown and Pier 39, $60. Depart at 8 a.m.
- Aug. 20: Carmel Mission and Monterey Cannery Road, $75. Depart at 7 a.m.
- September: Yosemite with tour guide and tram. Lunch on your own. Cost and departure: TBD.
- October: Fresno Fair. Cost and departure: TBD.
- October: Zoo and Table Mountain Casino. Cost and departure: TBD.
- Nov. 21: Medieval Times, includes lunch and show, $110. Depart at 9 a.m.
- Dec. 17: Poinsetta Farm, Hilmar Cheese and lunch, $70. Depart at 7 a.m.
Full payment for trips is required 30 days before each trip. A $20 non-refundable deposit is required to reserve a seat. Seats are guaranteed upon full payment. Make reservations up to three months in advance. Details: 891-2239.
Senior lunch
Lunch is served for those 60 and better at 11:30 a.m. Mondays-Fridays at both Kingsburg’s and Selma’s senior centers. The cost is $2. The non-senior rate is $4.60. Make reservations by 10:30 a.m. one day in advance for lunch. In Selma, check in at 11 a.m. Funding for the meal program is provided by the Fresno-Madera Area Agency on Aging. Details: Kingsburg Senior Center, 897-3013; Nick Medina Senior Center, 891-2239.
In Kingsburg, if you are homebound and have no one to help you with groceries or meals, call us at 897-3013 to find out about having meals delivered to your home.
Kingsburg Senior Center Activities
The Kingsburg Senior Center offers exercise classes, hobby classes, trip excursions and social activities. Tour the facility at 1450 Ellis St., Kingsburg. Details: 897-3013. Website: http://www.cityofkingsburg-ca.gov/161/Senior-Center. The Community Services Director is Adam Castaneda. Email him at acastaneda@cityofkingsburg-ca.gov or by calling 897-5821.
Mondays and Fridays: Bingo from 9:30-11 a.m. Cost is $1.
Tuesdays and Thursdays: Chair and floor exercises from 8:30-9:30 a.m.; Tai chi from 9:30-10:30 a.m. (Contact Mike Conway.)
Tuesdays: Knitting and crochet class from noon to 2 p.m.; Self-paced painting from noon to 2 p.m.
Wednesdays: Line dancing from 9-10 a.m. (Contact Linda Allen.); Quilting class from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. (Contact Bertha Bailey.)
Saturdays: Music Jams from 5-9 p.m. First of the month only. Event is free. Bring a snack to share.
