Senior Activities

Senior lunch
Lunch is served for those 60 and better at 11:30 a.m. Mondays-Fridays at both Kingsburg’s and Selma’s senior centers. The cost is $2. The non-senior rate is $4.60. Make reservations by 10:30 a.m. one day in advance for lunch.
Details: Kingsburg Senior Center, 897-3013; Nick Medina Senior Center, 891-2239.
Funding for the meal program is provided by the Fresno-Madera Area Agency on Aging.
In Kingsburg, if you are homebound and have no one to help you with groceries or meals, call us at 897-3013 to find out about having meals delivered to your home.
Kingsburg Senior Center
Activities
The Kingsburg Senior Center offers exercise classes, hobby classes, trip excursions and social activities. Tour the facility at 1450 Ellis St., Kingsburg. Details: 897-3013. Website: http://www.cityofkingsburg-ca.gov/161/Senior-Center
The Community Services Director is Adam Castaneda. Email him at acastaneda@cityofkingsburg-ca.gov or by calling 897-5821.
Mondays and Fridays: Bingo from 9:30-11 a.m. Cost is $1.
Tuesdays and Thursdays: Chair and floor exercises from 8:30-9:30 a.m.; Tai chi from 9:30-10:30 a.m. (Contact Mike Conway.)
Tuesdays: Knitting and crochet class from noon to 2 p.m.; Self-paced painting from noon to 2 p.m.
Wednesdays: Line dancing from 9-10 a.m. (Contact Linda Allen.); Quilting class from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. (Contact Bertha Bailey.)
Saturdays: Music Jams from 5-9 p.m. First of the month only. Event is free. Bring a snack to share.
Selma Nick Medina Senior Center
Weekly menu
All meals served with milk.
Wednesday, June 5: Whole grain beef stroganoff, peas and carrots, sourdough bread with margarine, sliced apples.
Thursday, June 6: Beef patty on whole wheat bun, cheese, shredded lettuce, pork and beans, cantaloupe chunks.
Friday, June 7: Hearty braised beef and vegetable, egg noodle, margarine pat, Hi C salad w/Romain, diced peaches.
Monday, June 10: Chicken drumstick, whole steamed carrots, whole wheat bread, margarine pat, tropical fruit.
Tuesday, June 11: Whole grain breaded fish, whole wheat dinner roll, margarine pat, tossed salad with broccoli, honeydew chunks.
Wednesday, June 12: Beef pepper steak with gravy, whole wheat dinner roll, margarine pat, mashed potatoes, pineapple tidbits.
Activities
Activities at the Nick Medina Senior Center include dominoes, cards, exercise, ceramics, billiards, bingo and educational programs Monday through Friday. Blood-pressure checks are 10 to 11 a.m. the first Wednesday of the month courtesy of Golden Living Center.
The senior center is also collecting used cellphones and needs donations of DVD movies and plastic bags. The phones are recycled or used for 911 phones. Drop off the phones from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays at 2301 Selma St., Selma.
The fourth Tuesday of the month is commodities day. Free bags of food are given out to people whose income qualifies.
Details: Recreation Coordinator Liz Martinez, 891-2239 ex 3607, LizM@cityofselma.com
Ongoing
Dementia Support: Alzheimer’s Foundation Director Marie Espinola hosts a free dementia support group starting at 12:30 p.m. on the third Thursday of every month at the Kingsburg Senior Center, 1450 Ellis St. Details: Kim Jensen, 737-7443. “We put families in touch with resources, help guide them through payment methods and educate people about different forms of dementia,” Espinola said. See full story at: http://bit.ly/2JBQZM9.
FMAAA: The Fresno-Madera Area Agency on Aging has many programs and services for older adults, adults with disabilities and family caregivers. Call FMAAA at 600-4405 for help with finding resources to meet your needs.
Bingo: Bingo is 2:30-3:30 p.m. Mondays at Park Kingsburg. Free prizes with wins. Bingo is also offered the second Tuesday of the month with Golden Living Center at Park Kingsburg. Details: 897-5885.
Burn prevention program: The Central Valley Burn Prevention Coalition has partnered with the Selma Fire Department to offer the Remembering When program to the Nick Medina Senior Center, retirement communities, senior mobile home parks and other areas in Selma. The program includes a presentation about staying safe from fires, falls and other things that can cause injury. The events will include trivia games with prizes that will be given to seniors who score well. Seniors will also be given safety sheets to take home. Schedule a presentation by emailing Selma Fire Department Public Education Coordinator Gerald Reeser at geraldr@cityofselma.com.
Volunteering
Selma’s Second Chance Animal Shelter: Volunteer opportunities include walking a dog, playing fetch, laundry, finding homes for dogs or cage cleaning. Volunteers attend an orientation to learn about the shelter and various volunteer opportunities. More details online at https://www.2ndchanceanimalshelter.org/volunteer. Details: 896-7227.
KCAPS: Kingsburg Community Assistance Program needs volunteer receptionists to sit at the front desk of their office to welcome guests and answer phone calls. Needed from 9:30 a.m.-noon on Mondays. Volunteers are also needed to help run their thrift store which is open Monday through Saturday. Contact Patti Blayney at 897-7961, blayney.patti@gmail.com. Registers volunteers are needed from 2-4 p.m. Mondays, Tuesdays and Fridays. Contact Mona at kcapsthrift@gmail.com.
Spirithorse Connections: General yard and grounds care is needed around their facility where horses assist with therapy for those with special needs. Volunteers may assist as often as possible. Contact Kasey Thiesen at spirithorsekingsburg@gmail.com, 393-1948.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.