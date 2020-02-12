Senior Activities

Monday, Feb. 17: Holiday for President's Day. Closed.

Tuesday, Feb. 18: Barbecue chicken thigh, mac and cheese, peas and carrots, tropical fruit, milk.

Lunch is served for those 60 and better at 11:30 a.m. Mondays-Fridays at both Kingsburg’s and Selma’s senior centers. The cost is $2. The non-senior rate is $4.60. Make reservations by 10:30 a.m. one day in advance for lunch. In Selma, check in at 11 a.m. Funding for the meal program is provided by the Fresno-Madera Area Agency on Aging. Details: Kingsburg Senior Center, 897-3013; Nick Medina Senior Center, 891-2239.

Meal Cancellation Policy

When a senior cancels or is a no-show and a meal is not served, the Selma Senior Center must pay $4.19 for this meal out of the budget. The donation assists with offsetting costs and no-shows leaves the lunch vacant and we have to pay at full cost. We are working on establishing our partnership with the FMAA and their lunch rules are the same.

Please only sign up for lunch if you know you will be attending. If you must cancel, call as soon as possible. We will be monitoring reservations and cancellations.

