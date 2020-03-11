Senior Activities

Meal Cancellation Policy

When a senior cancels or is a no-show and a meal is not served, the Selma Senior Center must pay $4.19 for this meal out of the budget. The donation assists with offsetting costs and no-shows leaves the lunch vacant and we have to pay at full cost. We are working on establishing our partnership with the FMAA and their lunch rules are the same.

Please only sign up for lunch if you know you will be attending. If you must cancel, call as soon as possible. We will be monitoring reservations and cancellations.

In Kingsburg, if you are homebound and have no one to help you with groceries or meals, call 897-3013 to make arrangements for home delivery.

Activities

Activities at the Nick Medina Senior Center include dominoes, cards, exercise, ceramics, billiards, bingo and educational programs Monday through Friday. Blood-pressure checks are 10 to 11 a.m. the first Wednesday of the month courtesy of Golden Living Center.

The senior center is also collecting used cellphones and needs donations of DVD movies and plastic bags. The phones are recycled or used for 911 phones. Drop off the phones from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays at 2301 Selma St., Selma.