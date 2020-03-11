Senior Activities

Selma Nick Medina Senior Center Activities
St. Patty's Lunch: Selma's Nick Medina Senior Center is having a St. Patty's lunch and bingo starting at 11 a.m. Tuesday, March 17. Make sure to wear green. Lunch includes corn beef, cabbage, potatoes, sliced apples and milk. Sign up with Ethel. Bingo cards will be sold at noon. Games begin at 12:45 p.m. Rootbeer floats have been sponsored by The Harvest Assisted Living of Fowler.
March birthdays: Myra Ghilardi on March 8; Phyllis Hagen on March 23; Marilyn Jevardia on March 29; Gilbert 'Peanut' Barcanes on March 29; and Norita Blansit on March 30.
March 16: West Coast Medical will be at the Senior Center with information on how to receive free items through your insurance for your everyday life.
March 20: Movie day.
March 24: Commodities Day starts at 8:30 a.m.
March 25: Tony Melena will be provide Medicare information.
March 27: Manning Gardens is sponsoring bingo andproviding a cake.
April 10: Easter egg hunt is 10:15 a.m. on Friday, April 10 for those 60 and better. Candy and egg donations are being accepted.
Health Insurance Counseling & Advocacy Program: A HICAP representative is at the senior center every third Thursday of the month. Call their office at 224-9117 to make an appointment.
Food distribution: The commodities distribution takes place on the fourth Tuesday of the month starting at approx. 8:30 a.m. The next one will be March 24. For the remainder of the year, they fall on April 28, May 26, June 23, July 28, Aug. 25, Sept. 22, Oct. 27, Nov. 24 and Dec. 22.
Menu
Wednesday, March 11: Southwest chicken and rice, tossed salad, tropical fruit, milk.
Thursday, March 12: Beef and vegetable stew, egg noodles, salad, peaches, milk.
Friday, March 13: Build-your-own burrito, tossed salad, honeydew, milk.
Monday, March 16: Chicken drumstick, bread, carrots, tropical fruit, milk.
Tuesday, March 17: Corned beef, O'Brien potatoe, cabbage and roll, sliced apples, milk.
Lunch is served for those 60 and better at 11:30 a.m. Mondays-Fridays at both Kingsburg’s and Selma’s senior centers. The cost is $2. The non-senior rate is $4.60. Make reservations by 10:30 a.m. one day in advance for lunch. In Selma, check in at 11 a.m. Funding for the meal program is provided by the Fresno-Madera Area Agency on Aging. Details: Kingsburg Senior Center, 897-3013; Nick Medina Senior Center, 891-2239.
Meal Cancellation Policy
When a senior cancels or is a no-show and a meal is not served, the Selma Senior Center must pay $4.19 for this meal out of the budget. The donation assists with offsetting costs and no-shows leaves the lunch vacant and we have to pay at full cost. We are working on establishing our partnership with the FMAA and their lunch rules are the same.
Please only sign up for lunch if you know you will be attending. If you must cancel, call as soon as possible. We will be monitoring reservations and cancellations.
In Kingsburg, if you are homebound and have no one to help you with groceries or meals, call 897-3013 to make arrangements for home delivery.
Activities
Activities at the Nick Medina Senior Center include dominoes, cards, exercise, ceramics, billiards, bingo and educational programs Monday through Friday. Blood-pressure checks are 10 to 11 a.m. the first Wednesday of the month courtesy of Golden Living Center.
The senior center is also collecting used cellphones and needs donations of DVD movies and plastic bags. The phones are recycled or used for 911 phones. Drop off the phones from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays at 2301 Selma St., Selma.
Details: Recreation Coordinator Liz Martinez, 891-2239 ext. 3607, LizM@cityofselma.com.
Senior Trips
The 2020 Nick Medina Senior Center trips are as follows:
- April 20-22: Laughlin at Edgewater. Optional trip to Oatman on day 2, $145 double, $185 single. Depart at 7 a.m.
- May 21: Fresno Underground Garden and lunch at The Basque, $60. Depart at 9:45 a.m.
- June 18: Queen Mary and lunch on the ship, $105. Depart at 6:30 a.m.
- July 23: San Francisco's Chinatown and Pier 39, $60. Depart at 8 a.m.
- Aug. 20: Carmel Mission and Monterey Cannery Road, $75. Depart at 7 a.m.
- September: Yosemite with tour guide and tram. Lunch on your own. Cost and departure: TBD.
- October: Fresno Fair. Cost and departure: TBD.
- October: Zoo and Table Mountain Casino. Cost and departure: TBD.
- Nov. 21: Medieval Times, includes lunch and show, $110. Depart at 9 a.m.
- Dec. 17: Poinsetta Farm, Hilmar Cheese and lunch, $70. Depart at 7 a.m.
Full payment for trips is required 30 days before each trip. A $20 non-refundable deposit is required to reserve a seat. Seats are guaranteed upon full payment. Make reservations up to three months in advance. Details: 891-2239.
Kingsburg Senior Center
Bus tours: Kingsburg Senior Center has renewed its partnership with Best Tours and will start offering tours once each quarter. Tour locations will be selected by city staff and the Senior, Inc. board members. Locations such as Morro Bay, Monterey Bay Aquarium, Paso Robles Wineries and the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library will be among destinations. The first trip is a casino bus trip to Chukchansi Gold Resort and Casino. The bus will leave the Kingsburg Senior Center at 1450 Ellis St. at 10 a.m. Wednesday, March 25. It is scheduled to return at 4:30 p.m. The cost is $21 per person and includes a $10 casino gaming credit and $5 food voucher. Details, Community Services Director, Adam Castaneda, 897-6549. Tour bus attendees must be 21 years and older and are not limited to seniors. Valid government photo ID required.
Resource and Support Group: The Kingsburg Senior Information and Resource Support Group meets from 12:30-1:45 p.m. every third Thursday of each month. Information on paying for senior care, dementia support, area resources, veterans' aide and attendance benefits, assisted living and skilled nursing facilities, power of attorney, advance healthcare directives, trusts and wills is available. Meetings are free to attend and no RSVP is needed. For details, contact Kimberly Jensen, 737-7443.
March birthdays: Gabriel Martinez on March 1, Adriana Hurtado on March 5, Helen Jackson on March 8, Angie Serpa on March 14, Roger White on March 15, Antonio Herrera on March 17, Josefina Gonzalez on March 19, Brenda Lincoln on March 19, Douglas Thompson on March 21, Gloria Mendez on March 27, Omar Villanueva on March 27, Marvin Toste on March 29 and Ben Gonzales on March 30.
Activities
Birthday luncheon: March 11.
St. Patrick's Celebration: March 17.
Car show and pancake fundraiser: The annual pancake breakfast fundraiser is April 18. Kingsburg Lions Club will cook the traditional Swedish pancakes, sausages and fruit meal. Volunteers are needed to help sell $5 tickets in advance. Breakfast is 7-10 a.m. at the Senior Center.
Mondays and Fridays: Bingo from 9:30-11 a.m. Cost is $1.
Tuesdays and Thursdays: Chair and floor exercises from 8:30-9:30 a.m.; Tai chi from 9:30-10:30 a.m. (Contact Mike Conway.)
Tuesdays: Knitting and crochet class from noon to 2 p.m.; Self-paced painting from noon to 2 p.m.
Wednesdays: Line dancing from 9-10 a.m. (Contact Linda Allen.); Quilting class from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. (Contact Bertha Bailey.)
Saturdays: Music Jams from 5-9 p.m. First of the month only. Event is free. Bring a snack to share.
The Kingsburg Senior Center offers exercise classes, hobby classes, trip excursions and social activities. Tour the facility at 1450 Ellis St., Kingsburg. Details: 897-3013. Website: http://www.cityofkingsburg-ca.gov/161/Senior-Center. The Community Services Director is Adam Castaneda. Email him at acastaneda@cityofkingsburg-ca.gov or by calling 897-5821.
Send pictures and information of senior-related activities in Selma and Kingsburg to editor@selmaenterprise.com.