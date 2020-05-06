Zuniga, Estrada sign NLI to colleges

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

SELMA — Two more Selma wrestlers are moving on to the next level.

George Zungia has signed a National Letter of Intent to wrestle at Vanguard University and Blake Estrada will continue his career at Menlo College. The seniors are the sixth and seventh Bears to sign a letter to a college this spring.

Vanguard University and Menlo College are members of the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) and both schools compete in the Cascade Collegiate Conference in wrestling. Both schools are four-year private institutions.

Zuniga was a state qualifier at 152 pounds and went 2-2 at the CIF State Wrestling Championships in February.

He wrestled his senior year at Selma High after transferring from Central.

Zuniga’s Selma High teammate Isaiah Hernandez signed to Vanguard last month. The university is located in Costa Mesa in Orange County and its athletic teams are nicknamed the Lions.

Estrada wrestled in the 134-pound weight class throughout the season and was also on the Selma High baseball team as a senior. He was listed as an infielder on the team’s roster on Maxpreps.