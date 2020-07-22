Youth football teams in Selma cancel 2020 season

SELMA - Football will not be played at the youth level this year in Selma.

Last week, the Selma Grizzlie and the Selma Bandits announced that their seasons had been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Each team made their announcements on its Facebook page.

“It was extremely difficult,” Grizzlie president Joe Ward said. “A lot of teams already called it a season. Our league [Central Valley Alliance Football] was already canceled for two months so certain teams in our league were still trying to hold out and possibly play a three-team tournament, but in the end, it was not going to happen.”

Ward added that the cancellation will impact around 130 kids including girls who signed up for cheerleading. The age range for the Grizzlie is 5 to 12 year old kids.

Ward coaches the 8-9 year old team and is also a coach for Selma Little League, which was another local youth sports organization that canceled its season. Selma Little League canceled its season on June 22. Ward also had a son who was entering his fifth year playing for the team.

In June, Ward said he tested positive for the virus after a weekly test at work and his results came back three days after his test. He works at the Lake Post acute nursing home in Visalia.

Ward was asymptomatic and was glad to not potentially spread the virus to kids on his team and their families, as training camp would’ve taken place around that time.

“I was like ‘Oh man, that would’ve been three practices that I would’ve been with the kids,’” Ward said.