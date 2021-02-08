Woman allegedly assaults ex, new girlfriend

SELMA — At around 1 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 4, officers with the Selma Police Department were dispatched to Adventist Health Selma in regard to a male and female with what were described as “several stab wounds.”
The female, Nicole Perez, was later identified as the suspect in the investigation, police said.
Officers allege that Perez arrived at her estranged boyfriend’s house unannounced and began to assault him and his current girlfriend. Perez’ estranged boyfriend attempted to intervene however Nicole possessed a knife and after a short struggle for the knife, Nicole ultimately sustained several lacerations while the estranged boyfriend sustained a puncture wound on his right arm as a result, according to police.
Police say Perez managed to punch the bedroom window, shattering it and causing additional injuries. The other female also sustained several injuries as a result of Perez’ assault, according to police.
Perez was transported to Fresno County Jail on charges of assault with a deadly weapon, corporal injury on spouse and criminal threats.
