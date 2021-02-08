You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Woman allegedly assaults ex, new girlfriend
0 comments

Woman allegedly assaults ex, new girlfriend

  • Updated
  • 0
nicole perez.jpg

Nicole Perez

SELMA — At around 1 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 4, officers with the Selma Police Department were dispatched to Adventist Health Selma in regard to a male and female with what were described as “several stab wounds.”

The female, Nicole Perez, was later identified as the suspect in the investigation, police said.

Officers allege that Perez arrived at her estranged boyfriend’s house unannounced and began to assault him and his current girlfriend. Perez’ estranged boyfriend attempted to intervene however Nicole possessed a knife and after a short struggle for the knife, Nicole ultimately sustained several lacerations while the estranged boyfriend sustained a puncture wound on his right arm as a result, according to police.

Police say Perez managed to punch the bedroom window, shattering it and causing additional injuries.   The other female also sustained several injuries as a result of Perez’ assault, according to police.

Perez was transported to Fresno County Jail on charges of assault with a deadly weapon, corporal injury on spouse and criminal threats.

0 comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News