Wolfe resigns as Selma golf coach

With the spring sports season cut short, Tom Wolfe’s coaching tenure ended earlier than expected.
Wolfe has resigned as the Selma High golf coach, ending a 10-year career with the Bears. Prior to coaching at Selma High, Wolfe was an assistant coach at Sanger High for six years.
“Tom has been an incredible ambassador and one of the best technicians of golf that I’ve ever been able to have on staff as a golf coach,” Selma High Athletic Director Randy Esraelian said. “Just an incredible person and kids have really benefited from his knowledge.”
Going into the boys season, Wolfe said it was going to be his last time coaching, adding that circumstances in his life are the reasons for resigning.
“My wife enrolled in a [registered nursing] conversion program and in the beginning she was commuting down to Santa Maria and living four days a week away from home,” Wolfe said. “Then combined with my dad having a stroke, it’s now a year this month that he's had a stroke, needing to spend time with him was an important aspect as well.”
“To transition away from coaching in the fall so that I could spend more time being available to be with my wife down south while she’s in school and to be available here to help my dad. It was those life changes that required me to take a look at my commitments and available time to honor all of that.”
After his wife got accepted into the RN program during the girls season, Wolfe said it was important for him to honor his commitment of finishing through the spring with his boys team and to coach his seniors one last time.
The boys season was cut short after the CIF announced on April 3 that the remainder of the spring sports season was canceled amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
Selma played two non-league matches before the Bears were scheduled to begin Central Sequoia League tournament play on March 19. Selma athletics and practices were suspended on March 13 after Selma Unified School District closed its schools due to the coronavirus.
The two matches the boys played were a non-league road matchup against Fowler at the Airways Golf Course in Fresno and a non-league home match versus Mission Oak at the Ridge Creek Golf Club in Dinuba.
As of press time, results of those matches were not available to the Enterprise Recorder.
Wolfe said he was optimistic that the season would continue and he was “hopeful to the end” that it would be salvaged before the CIF announced its decision. He was disappointed that the rest of the season was canceled, but he understood the decision that the CIF made.
“Disappointed is an understatement, but we’re dealing with a once in a generation scenario,” Wolfe said.
“It would’ve been completely irresponsible for me to continue to promote my team being together and not adhering to our government’s request to [flatten] the curve, to shelter as much as you can, and out for important essential situations. That far outweighs my personal feelings having to miss my final season. There’s a bigger humanity issue involved here.”
When describing his career, Wolfe said it was “fulfilling” and recalled his most memorable moments were the boys 2013 season and the girls 2014 campaign.
The 2014 girls golf team were the first squad in the program to qualify for the CIF Area tournament and Wolfe said those girls were a group that “made themselves into a championship team.” He added that the team featured a golfer named Shelby Zarate, who Wolfe considered to have a “warrior spirit.”
“When I look back on it and talk with other coaches about the experience, it was a real lesson for me about how the personality of a team could make the difference,” Wolfe said. “This team did not have any star players. They were all just regular girls trying to pad their resumes for college and it turned out to be this amazing experience.”
As for the 2013 boys season, that group didn’t qualify for the area, but had the next best qualifying score and got invited to the tournament.
Selma took advantage of its opportunity and were the Division III runner-up.
“That team was led by a championship player, Navdeep Sanghera, and in that tournament, he shot a -2, the best score of his career,” Wolfe said. “In fact, every player on that team shot their best score of their career.”
For his team and seniors that had their season come to an abrupt end, Wolfe had a positive message for his golfers.
“One of the most inspirational phases in my life says ‘It’s not about how or who knocks you down, it’s about how you get up,’” Wolfe said. “Yes, this pandemic has knocked us down, yet, you, me, we have a life to live, goals to achieve, memories to make, do not let this event define you. Continue to dream about and continue to plan your future. Don’t waste one second on the past, your futures are way more important.”
Wolfe ended his message saying, “I can only hope that I’ve given you the chance to love the game of golf and will continue to give yourself the opportunity to enjoy the memories the sport can bring you.”
The reporter can be reached at 559-583-2413 or jmartinez@hanfordsentinel.com
