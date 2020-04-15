Wolfe resigns as Selma golf coach

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 888-606-0605 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

With the spring sports season cut short, Tom Wolfe’s coaching tenure ended earlier than expected.

Wolfe has resigned as the Selma High golf coach, ending a 10-year career with the Bears. Prior to coaching at Selma High, Wolfe was an assistant coach at Sanger High for six years.

“Tom has been an incredible ambassador and one of the best technicians of golf that I’ve ever been able to have on staff as a golf coach,” Selma High Athletic Director Randy Esraelian said. “Just an incredible person and kids have really benefited from his knowledge.”

Going into the boys season, Wolfe said it was going to be his last time coaching, adding that circumstances in his life are the reasons for resigning.

“My wife enrolled in a [registered nursing] conversion program and in the beginning she was commuting down to Santa Maria and living four days a week away from home,” Wolfe said. “Then combined with my dad having a stroke, it’s now a year this month that he's had a stroke, needing to spend time with him was an important aspect as well.”