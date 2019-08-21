HANFORD - The Way of the Fist Karate School in Selma had a trio of competitors at the Battle of the Dojo event at the Hanford Civic Auditorium on Aug. 10.
Marcus Mora, 9, placed in the top two in three different divisions. Mora, a yellow belt, placed first in kata, second in fighting, and first in weapon kata.
Sophia Miramontes, 10, finished second in kata and second in weapon kata. Miramontes is a green belt.
Destiny Miramontes, 7, placed first in kata, second in fighting, and first in weapon kata. She is a purple belt.
All three kids are trained by Master David Davis at the Way of the Fist facility in downtown Selma.
