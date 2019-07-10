SELMA - Students of the Way of the Fist Karate School competed in the Fresno Martial Arts Championship on June 22.
Destiny Miramontes, a purple belt, placed first in the girls 7-8 age division. Marcus Mora, a yellow belt, placed second in the boys 9-10 age division. Samantha Manzo, another yellow belt, was also a runner up in her division, which was the 5-6 year old bracket.
