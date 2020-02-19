Vikings miss chance of CSL title, Bears win four straight to end season

KINGSBURG - Kingsburg’s drought of a Central Sequoia League title continues.
Behind a game-high 25 points from Aaron Blancas, the Selma Bears defeated the Vikings 64-56 in a rivalry game at Kingsburg High School on Tuesday, Feb. 11. The game served as the regular season finale for both teams. Joey Ramirez scored 17 points and DJ Rodriguez had 10 for the Bears.
“Our role players, guys just stepped up,” Selma coach Johnny Vargas said. “Most importantly, we just rebounded. They’re a lot bigger than us and our kids just took it personal that they weren’t going to get outrebounded. We did what we had to do and I’m extremely proud of our kids tonight.”
Kingsburg (23-4, 8-4 CSL) would’ve clinched at least a share of a CSL title with a win, but the 2002-03 season remains the last time the program has won a league championship.
Dinuba (22-6) outright claimed this year’s league title after finishing 9-3 in the CSL. Selma (12-17, 8-4 CSL) tied its rival for second place in the CSL after the win. A loss from the Emperors would’ve clinched a three-way tie for the league crown, but Dinuba defeated Exeter 71-37 in the final game of the season.
The Vikings took a 37-25 lead at halftime, but the Bears outscored Kingsburg 39-19 in the second half. Selma got back into the game with a 14-3 run, cutting its deficit 40-39 with 2:38 left in the third quarter.
The Vikings continued to have the lead until Blancas put the Bears ahead with 30 seconds remaining in the third. The Bears would lead 47-46 after the basket from the junior point guard. Blancas nearly missed a three-point shot at the buzzer, but Selma held onto the one-point lead going into the final period.
The Bears outscored the Vikings 22-9 in the third quarter.
“We had a talk with coach, he said ‘It’s either going to go two ways, we’re either going to sit down and lose or we’re going to have a big run and win,’” Blancas said. “That’s what happened in the third quarter, we had a big run.”
Selma would lead for the rest of the night, as Kingsburg would continuously miss timely shots. The Bears stretched its lead as much as 10 points (60-50) with 4:06 to play. With 2:37 remaining, the Vikings pulled within seven (60-53) after a three pointer from Matthew Ruegge, but time became a factor, forcing Kingsburg to foul.
Blancas was put on the free-throw line after being fouled with 30.9 seconds to play. He would make both attempts to extend the Bears’ lead to 62-53. Jose Martinez scored inside the paint on the Vikings’ next possession, but it would be too late to rally back, as Nick Esparza made two free throws to seal the game for the Bears. The freshman made the clutch free throws with 17.3 seconds left.
Kingsburg’s last point would be on a free throw from Joey Sanchez with 8.5 seconds remaining. Selma outscored the Vikings 17-10 in the fourth.
“Defensively, those two guys [Blancas and Ramirez] are really hard to guard,” Vikings’ coach Todd Brown said. “We let them get a little loose in the second half and we weren’t really on our toes on the backside...I’m really disappointed with that, but those really good players made plays and we didn’t.”
Kingsburg led 16-9 after the first quarter and would close the opening period on a 12-3 run. The Vikings led throughout the second and outscored the Bears 21-16 in the quarter.
Nate Towsley led the Vikings with 12 points, followed by 10 each from Ruegge, Martinez, and Korey Koskoski.
The Vikings’ season continued after earning the top seed in the CIF Central Section Division IV playoffs. They last played No. 16 McLane (8-16, 1-9 NYL) in the first round on Tuesday (after press time). The playoffs will continue with the quarterfinal round on Thursday.
“We just got to be sharp, we got to prepare well and defend home court,” Brown said. “We get home games so we got to play better at home.”
Unfortunately for the Bears, their season comes to an end, as they were one of 17 teams designated as “in” for the Division III playoffs, but were not selected despite ending the year on a four-game winning streak and tying for second place in a competitive CSL. Five of the league’s seven teams will compete in the playoffs in their respective divisions. The Bears and Exeter (4-22, 0-12 CSL) are the CSL’s only teams not competing in the postseason.
Selma made a turnaround this season by winning eight league games after going winless in the CSL during the 2018-19 campaign. The program also doubled its total amount of wins after going 6-22 last season.
“From going 0-12 last year to 8-4 this year, I’m just extremely proud of my kids,” Vargas said. “We’re changing the culture and we’re changing the way things are going to be done in Selma. In the long run, I think we’re setting ourselves up to be a pretty good program.”
The reporter can be reached at 559-583-2413 or jmartinez@hanfordsentinel.com