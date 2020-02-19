Vikings miss chance of CSL title, Bears win four straight to end season

Kingsburg’s last point would be on a free throw from Joey Sanchez with 8.5 seconds remaining. Selma outscored the Vikings 17-10 in the fourth.

“Defensively, those two guys [Blancas and Ramirez] are really hard to guard,” Vikings’ coach Todd Brown said. “We let them get a little loose in the second half and we weren’t really on our toes on the backside...I’m really disappointed with that, but those really good players made plays and we didn’t.”

Kingsburg led 16-9 after the first quarter and would close the opening period on a 12-3 run. The Vikings led throughout the second and outscored the Bears 21-16 in the quarter.

Nate Towsley led the Vikings with 12 points, followed by 10 each from Ruegge, Martinez, and Korey Koskoski.

The Vikings’ season continued after earning the top seed in the CIF Central Section Division IV playoffs. They last played No. 16 McLane (8-16, 1-9 NYL) in the first round on Tuesday (after press time). The playoffs will continue with the quarterfinal round on Thursday.

“We just got to be sharp, we got to prepare well and defend home court,” Brown said. “We get home games so we got to play better at home.”