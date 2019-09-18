EASTON - The Bears rushed for 275 yards, but the offense turned the ball over four times in a 42-32 non-league loss to the Washington Union Panthers (3-1) at John Ventura Stadium on Friday. It’s Selma’s first loss of the season.
The Bears (3-1) played from behind throughout the entire game. They never had a lead and were able to tie the score once. Other than the four turnovers, Selma committed a season-high 10 penalties that accounted for 86 yards.
“We moved the ball really well and we just shot ourselves in the foot on a couple of drives,” Selma head coach Matt Logue said. “We had a couple of drives that we got penalties on.”
The Bears fumbled twice and Joey Ramirez threw two interceptions, his two of the season. Ramirez had a 5:0 touchdown to interception ratio prior to the matchup.
One of Ramirez’s interceptions was returned for a touchdown by Panthers’ cornerback Tory Horton the third quarter. Horton’s pick-six extended Washington Union’s lead to 28-14.
On the ensuing kickoff, Aaron Blancas cut the Panthers’ lead by one score, returning it for a 95-yard touchdown. The Bears attempted a two-point conversion following Blancas’ touchdown, but Aaron Moreno was stopped from crossing the goal line, keeping the score 28-20.
In the fourth quarter, the Bears got within two points, cutting their deficit 28-26 after Adam Rodriguez rushed for a 1-yard touchdown, but Selma would have another failed two-point conversion attempt. Ramirez threw an incomplete pass intended for Aaron Blancas on the two-point attempt.
With the Bears down by two points, Washington Union quarterback Lawerence Stall rushed for a 29-yard touchdown, followed by 6-yard touchdown pass to Horton to extend the Panthers lead 42-26. The Panthers had their 16-point lead with 2:45 to play.
Selma answered back with a Zach Zarate 5-yard touchdown run with 51 seconds left to play, but another failed two-point conversion attempt officially put an end to a Bears rally.
“They showed enough character to not quit,” Logue said about his team’s effort. “They kept battling and we kept working ourselves back in the game when we put ourselves in holes.”
“I told them ‘It’s one game. It’s a long season.’ We talked about how big of a game it was because they are a good team and they’re a Division IV team…. The season is not over, it’s one loss and we just have to learn from it, move on and keep getting better.”
After a scoreless first quarter, both teams traded touchdowns that led to a 14-14 tie at halftime. Moreno and Blancas each had a 2-yard touchdown run in the second quarter. Morneo’s score made it a 7-6 game after Oswaldo Landin missed the extra point. After Blancas’ touchdown, the Bears tied the game at 14 with a successful two-point conversion on a pass from Ramirez to Brandon Johnson.
Both the Panthers’ 353 total yards and 165 yards on the ground are the most that the Bears have allowed a game all season. Washington Union’s 42 points are also the most scored in a game against Selma so far this season.
Rodriguez led all rushers with 102 yards on 24 carries, followed by 91 yards from Moreno on 16 rushing attempts, and Zarate carrying the ball seven times for 60 yards. Ramirez had his lowest yardage total, throwing for 55 yards while completing 6-of-16 attempts.
Up next
Selma (3-1) will conclude its preseason schedule on the road against the Madera Coyotes (3-1) on Thursday. In last season’s meeting, the Coyotes defeated the Bears in a 57-55 overtime shootout at Staley Stadium. Madera is coming off a 28-14 win over Merced last week and have won three games in a row.
“It’s not going to be easy,” Logue said. “It’s going to be a short week and we’re coming off a tough loss, so hopefully our kids bounce back and are ready to go.”
