Trustees search for new superintendent
SELMA — Trustees of the Selma Unified School District stayed local on Nov. 10 when they selected a search firm to help find a superintendent to replace the retiring Dr. Tanya A. Fisher.

They chose Leadership Associates, led by Juan Garza, the former Superintendent of the Kings Canyon Unified School District, based in nearby Reedley. In fact, Garza once worked in the Selma district, under former superintendent Dr. Steve Bojourquez. Garza's parents once lived in Lee Bar Village at the corner of Barbara Street and McCall Avenue, just a block away from Selma High School.

Three other search firms made virtual presentations before trustees and the current Executive Cabinet at the meeting. The three were McPherson & Jacobsen, The COSTA Group and Ray and Associates, based out of Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

Leadership Associates will handle the candidates for the interim superintendent, who will take over when Dr. Fisher leaves on Jan. 4.

Garza wrote in his application letter to the board, “We would welcome the opportunity to partner with the board to discuss the search process, including options for staff and community input, an overview of the potential candidate pool, timeline, and the importance of maintaining a confidential process.

We also want to obtain from the board and subsequently from staff parents and community groups perspectives on district strengths and challenges as well as the desired qualities and characteristics of the new superintendent."

The time line from Leadership Associates (flexible) shows the deadline for applications as 5 p.m. on Jan. 15. The board will interview candidates and select finalists on Feb. 5-6 before approving the new contract two weeks later.
The Nov. 10 meeting was the last one for trustees Karl Salazar and Paul Green, who did not seek reelection. Salazar, who was a trustee for two years, will be replaced by Rosemary Alanis.
 
Green will apparently be replaced by businessman Nick Sahota, who leads by 24 votes over Jaspreet Mayra in Friday's results report.
 
The two trustees will be sworn in on Dec. 15.
