* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Rafael Bastien-Herrera is a Selma resident and Pastor/Director of The Word Walk Ministries, as well as Teaching Pastor at The Armory Church in Fresno. He has a B.A. in Pastoral Ministry, and a M.DIV. in Theology. He is a Radio Bible Teacher on KGED 1680 AM "Christian Talk" Radio, every Sunday at 8:30 AM, in Fresno.

Please send questions to rbherrera@thewordwalk.org.