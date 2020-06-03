The Word Walk: Racism and the Bible

And yet, I wonder if we (I?) have spent much time considering why it’s wrong. We can easily make our “I hate racism” opinions known (and loudly), but perhaps we are just looking for moral high ground, or for “pats on the back,” or to win friends and influence people, or to prove we’re not like “those” people, or maybe we are just saying what we’ve always heard everyone say. As Christians we must think and feel deeply not just the “what” of the Bible, but the “why.” If racism is so bad, why is it so bad?

Here are ten biblical reasons why I believe racism is a sin, and offensive to God.

1. We are all made in the image of God (Gen. 1:27). Most Christians know this and believe it, but the implications are more staggering than we might realize. But of course, as a Hispanic man I am no more like God in my being, no more capable of worship, no more made with a divine purpose, no more possessing of worth and deserving of dignity than any other human of any other gender, color, or ethnicity. We are more alike than we are different.