Each October, a controversial question comes up: "Should Christians celebrate Halloween?" With no direct references to Halloween in the Bible, resolving the debate can be a challenge. How should Christians approach Halloween? Is there a biblical way to observe this secular holiday?
The dilemma over Halloween may be a Romans 14 issue, or a "disputable matter." These are matters that lack specific direction from the Bible.
Ultimately, Christians must decide for themselves and follow their own convictions.
Christian perspectives on Halloween are strongly divided. Some feel complete freedom to observe the holiday, while others run and hide from it. Many choose to boycott or ignore it, while a number celebrate it through positive and imaginative observances or Christian alternatives to Halloween. Some even take advantage of Halloween's evangelistic opportunities.
Let's explore what the Bible says about Halloween and compile some food for thought to help you decide for yourself.
Ephesians 5:7-12 tells us, "Don’t participate in the things these people do. For once you were full of darkness, but now you have light from the Lord. So live as people of light! For this light within you produces only what is good and right and true.
Carefully determine what pleases the Lord. Take no part in the worthless deeds of evil and darkness; instead, expose them. It is shameful even to talk about the things that ungodly people do in secret."
Many Christians believe that participating in Halloween is a form of involvement in the worthless deeds of evil and darkness. However, many consider the modern-day Halloween activities of most to be harmless fun.
Are some Christians trying to remove themselves from the world? Ignoring Halloween, or celebrating it with believers only, is not exactly an evangelical approach. Aren't we supposed to "become all things to all men so that by all possible means" we might save some? (1 Corinthians 9:22).
For example, Deuteronomy 18:10-12 tells us, "Never sacrifice your son or daughter as a burnt offering. And do not let your people practice fortune-telling or sorcery, or allow them to interpret omens, or engage in witchcraft, or cast spells, or function as mediums or psychics, or call forth the spirits of the dead. Anyone who does these things is an object of horror and disgust to the Lord."
These verses make clear what a Christian should not do. But how many Christians are sacrificing their children as burnt offerings on Halloween?
How many are calling forth the spirits of the dead?
You can find similar Bible verses, but none specifically warn against observing Halloween. What if you came to the Christian faith from a background in the occult? What if, before you became a Christian, you did practice some of these dark deeds? Perhaps refraining from Halloween and its activities is the safest and most appropriate response for you as an individual.
As Christians, why are we here in this world? Are we here to live in a safe, protected environment, guarded against the evils of the world, or are we called to reach out to a world filled with dangers, and be the light of Christ? Halloween brings people of the world to our doorsteps.
Halloween brings our neighbors out into the streets. What a great opportunity to develop new relationships and share our faith.
Is it possible that our negativity toward Halloween only alienates the people we seek to reach? Can we be in the world, but not of the world?
In light of the Scripture, consider carefully the appropriateness of judging another Christian for observing Halloween. We do not know why another person participates in the holiday, or why they do not. We cannot accurately judge the motivations and intentions of another person's heart.
Perhaps the appropriate Christian response to Halloween is to study the matter for yourself and follow the convictions of your own heart. Let others do the same without condemnation from you.
Is it possible that there is no right or wrong answer to the Halloween dilemma? Maybe our convictions must be individually sought, independently found, and personally followed...just something for you to think about.
