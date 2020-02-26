The road to Selland continues: Bears one win away from D-II championship

The Bears led 31-23 at halftime and were ahead 45-38 after the third quarter.

The Rangers outscored Selma 15-13 in the third quarter, but conditioning became a factor in the fourth and it proved to be the difference for the Bears over the final period.

“I think today that benefitted us,” Romig said on his team’s conditioning. “In the postgame [conversation with the team], I mentioned that’s why we work so hard in practice, that’s why we do this and that and that’s why we run. Tonight, especially in the fourth quarter, it paid a lot of benefits.”

Redwood used most of its energy early on by defending Selma with a full-court press for the majority of the first half.

“It wasn’t really an adjustment, we just out conditioned them,” Gonzalez said. “We worked harder at practice, not just the week leading up to it, but the whole season and that’s why coming into the fourth, they had nothing to go against us and we just out worked them.”

The first quarter had three lead changes with the Rangers having the final one to end the period. Redwood led 17-16 after the first quarter.