The road to Selland continues: Bears one win away from D-II championship

SELMA - Selma will have a daunting task ahead of them tonight, as the Bears will face top-seeded San Joaquin Memorial in the CIF Central Section Division II semifinals.
Before tonight’s game, Selma, as the No. 5 seed, defeated two double-digit seeded teams in the first two rounds last week.
In the opening round, the Bears used an impressive fourth quarter to earn a 64-43 win over No. 12 Redwood on Wednesday, Feb. 19. Selma continued their strong play with a 67-57 victory over No. 13 Shafter in the quarterfinals last Friday. The Generals traveled to Selma after they upsetted No. 4 Nipomo 46-42 in the first round.
The Bears had three double-digit scorers in the first round game, led by senior Clarissa Moreno, who recorded a game-high 25 points. Audrey Gonzalez scored 16 points and Yesenia Sanchez notched a double-double with 11 points and 11 rebounds.
“I think you saw the benefit of experience,” Selma coach Paul Romig said. “The starters that returned from last year played with poise and certainly both Clarissa was phenomenal and Audrey was outstanding.”
In the quarterfinals, Gonzalez (game-high 22 points), Moreno (18) and Sanchez (12) scored in double figures again. Mireya Silva had 10 points, giving the Bears four double-digit scorers.
After leading Redwood throughout the second and third quarters, Selma took control of the fourth by going on a 7-0 run and holding the Rangers scoreless until there was 4:01 remaining. Following the Rangers’ first basket of the quarter, the Bears went on a 9-0 run to stretch their lead to 61-40. Selma outscored Redwood 19-5 over the final period.
The Bears led 31-23 at halftime and were ahead 45-38 after the third quarter.
The Rangers outscored Selma 15-13 in the third quarter, but conditioning became a factor in the fourth and it proved to be the difference for the Bears over the final period.
“I think today that benefitted us,” Romig said on his team’s conditioning. “In the postgame [conversation with the team], I mentioned that’s why we work so hard in practice, that’s why we do this and that and that’s why we run. Tonight, especially in the fourth quarter, it paid a lot of benefits.”
Redwood used most of its energy early on by defending Selma with a full-court press for the majority of the first half.
“It wasn’t really an adjustment, we just out conditioned them,” Gonzalez said. “We worked harder at practice, not just the week leading up to it, but the whole season and that’s why coming into the fourth, they had nothing to go against us and we just out worked them.”
The first quarter had three lead changes with the Rangers having the final one to end the period. Redwood led 17-16 after the first quarter.
There would be two more lead changes in the second quarter before the Bears built a 31-21 lead behind a 11-0 run. Selma would lead by eight points at halftime after the Rangers scored the final basket of the quarter.
Redwood’s Janessa Haro scored a team-high 19 points and Krissy Hetherington had 12 for the Rangers.
In the quarterfinals, Selma had a fast start against Shafter, leading 26-6 after the first quarter and 35-22 at halftime.
The Bears’ strong start was vital, as the Generals outscored Selma 16-6 in the second quarter and 13-11 in the third. Despite the Shafter’s offense coming around, the Bears were still ahead 46-35 after the third period. Both teams eclipsed the 20-point mark in the fourth quarter, a period that the Generals narrowly outscored Selma 22-21.
“We’re stepping it up,” Moreno said. “We have to compete more.”
Francheska Santos led Shafter in scoring at 21 points and making 7-of-13 three-point attempts. Monica Burrueta (14 points) and Natalie Herrera (12) also scored in double figures for the Generals.
Up next
Selma (27-5, 12-0 CSL) will take on San Joaquin Memorial (20-8, 10-0 CML) tonight at 7 p.m. Both teams played for a section title in their respective divisions last season.
The Bears are vying for their second straight appearance at Selland Arena after winning the Division III championship last season. It was the program’s first Central Section title.
The Panthers are looking to make a fifth consecutive trip to the downtown Fresno venue after claiming Division IV titles in the previous two seasons and a Division V championship in 2017. They were the Division V runner up in 2016.
Both teams were moved to Division II prior to this season. Selma and San Joaquin Memorial both qualified for the CIF State playoffs after advancing to the semifinals.
