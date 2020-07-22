Suspect apprehended after leaving stolen automobile in parking lot

At 7:15 pm, on July 13th, Officers were patrolling in the area of Walmart, 3400 Floral, and observed a suspicious vehicle pulling into the parking lot. The vehicle appeared to have been sprayed painted over its original paint. The driver, later identified as Gilbert Contreras, had left the vehicle before officers were able to make contact.
After a check of the license plate, the vehicle a 2017 Hyundai was found to be stolen out of Orosi. Officers stayed in the area with the assistance of FSO units and air support to attempt to make contact with the suspect if he came back to the vehicle.
After watching the vehicle for some time Eagle 1 advised that the vehicle appeared to have been left running and was showing hot. Officers then made contact with the vehicle in a felony stop and found that it was unoccupied. While with the vehicle, a call came in advising a male subject had contacted residents just west of Walmart asking for a ride. The caller said they dropped the subject off at Burger King and units responded.
Due to Contreras leaving his cell phone abandoned, and open in the vehicle, officers were able to see his photo and confirm it was him at Burger King. He was contacted and on scene advised that it had been him in the vehicle and he was taken into custody.
