SUSD gets $2.5M state grant for new shop building

SELMA — With the current Selma High School Wright Street campus reaching 61 years old, classrooms need to be either replaced, remodeled or reroofed.
The Selma Unified District has been awarded a state grant to construct a shop building for an advanced manufacturing pathway class. The district’s monetary match for the state grant is dollar for dollar, up to $2.5 million.
Last week, trustees had the option to tear down the existing shop building so the new shop can be built, find a different location for the new shop or reject the grant. If built, the new building would tentatively be constructed on the south side of the alleyway where the citrus trees are now located. But those citrus trees are very important to the ag program, providing oranges that are used in the district’s cafeterias.
Trustees decided to go ahead with the advanced manufacturing class building. Trustee Paul Green added to the motion an additional $100,000 from the General Fund for the high school’s agriculture program. The motion passed unanimously 4-0 with board President Jennifer Winter absent.
The District applied for two other grants. According to Assistant superintendent Larry Teixeira, a grant for a patient care building is still in the running but a grant for an ag mechanics building is apparently out of the running.
Bids were opened on Oct. 21 to re-roof the high school cafeteria, library, 400 wing and administration building. Four bids were received, one from as far as a company from Gardena. The low bid of $1,280,000 was submitted by Graham Prewitt Inc. of Fresno, which has done business with the District before.