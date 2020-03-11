Stroud earns All-CVC honors

Former Selma High standout Tiveon Stroud earned All-Central Valley Conference recognition, being named to the All-Conference Team in his first year with the College of the Sequoias Giants.

He was also named to the All-Freshman and All-Defensive teams.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 888-606-0605 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Stroud help led the Giants to a 24-6 record (11-3 CVC) and an appearance to the Elite Eight in the state tournament. Stroud has played in 23 games this season and started in 13 of them including the team's last 11. He's averaging 10.3 points per game and 7.6 rebounds per game this season. His scoring average is tied for the fourth most on team and has the third highest rebounding average for COS.

On the defensive end, Stroud is averaging 1.8 blocks per game, the second most on the team.

The Giants will play Santiago Canyon College (28-2) in the Elite Eight at West Hills College Lemoore on Friday at 5 p.m.