The renovation process of Selma High’s stadium is nearly complete, but there are no plans to play football at the Bears’ new venue this season.
“If we do, it’ll be a bonus, but I would not plan on it,” Selma Unified School District assistant superintendent Larry Teixeria said.
Teixeria said the estimated completion date will be in the middle of November, which will be around the time that the quarterfinals and the semifinals of Central Section football playoffs will take place.
Currently, the Bears are vying for a top Division IV seed along with a Central Sequoia League title with an overall record of 6-1 and a 2-0 mark in league play. If Selma were to advance that far and are one of the Division’s top seeded teams, the Bears will host potential playoff games at a neutral site, Selma High athletic director Randy Esraelian said. The potential site for those games are not confirmed at this time.
Before the season, Selma was scheduled to host its homecoming game against Exeter, which is being played this Friday at the Monarchs’ stadium, but numerous delays have caused that game to be moved. The Bears were also supposed to host rival Kingsburg for the regular season finale on Nov. 1, but that matchup will take place at Sal Gonzalez Field at Reedley High School. The rivalry game will serve as both Selma’s senior night and homecoming game.
With football games most likely not taking place at Staley Stadium this season, the Selma boys and girls soccer teams will host the venue’s first athletic events for the 2019-20 season. Teixiera said the stadium’s new field will also be considered a full-regulated soccer pitch.
The 2020 commencement ceremony will also be the first graduation to take place at the new stadium in June.
Currently, the renovation’s progress includes the process of the all-weather track nearly completed with the lanes scheduled to be painted in its second coat sometime this week. The track will featured orange and grey colored lanes.
One of the few things left to be installed are the modular buildings - the bathroom, snack bar, and weight room - which will begin sometime next week.
“They’ll take about a week to actually install,” Teixeria said about the modular buildings. “There will be several weeks of interior work that has to be done as well as some work on the exterior and some concrete work around the buildings.”
You have free articles remaining.
The stadium’s new bleachers will approximately sit 5,000 people and on both sides of the venue will have accessible seating to accommodate attendees with disabilities. The newly renovated venue will also feature a plaza at both ends of the stadium and an air conditioned press box. Palm trees will also be planted throughout both ends of the venue. The bathrooms, snack bar, and weight room will be located on the north end of the stadium and the plaza on that side will also have an elevated view to serve as “alternative seating.”
“We elevated that north end to make it a very nice viewing area with tables and chairs,” Esraelian said. “You could have something at the snack bar, you could sit and visit and be up about four or five feet and be able to watch the game, which is a really cool idea that gives the fans, the kids a place to entertain themselves if they want to go and get away from the noise of the crowd or the band.”
Esraelian added that they utilized the back end of the north side to install discus and shot put areas for track meets and practices.
“It’s about to be the jewel of the community,” Esraelian said. “It’s going to be something to be proud of.”
There has been some negative reaction from the public about the delay and the design of the stadium. Most of the comments Teixiera has read are mainly about the design and he hopes the public “reserves judgment” until it’s completed.
“There are a handful of folks that don’t care for the design and liked the design of the old stadium,” Teixiera said. “I would encourage those folks to hold their opinion until the project is done because once the track is installed and the lanes are painted and the trees are in, the buildings are in, the ticket booth is constructed, you won’t get the full effect of the stadium until the project is done. I would just ask folks to reserve opinion or keep an open mind until the project is done. I think the community is going to be pleased. We’re going to have a nice stadium for them.”
Esraelian said he’s seen comments on social media about the design, size, and seating and he’s asked for the public to keep an open mind until the stadium is finished.
“There’s been a lot of people making observations by driving by and all I could tell them is when we have the grand opening, I hope they’re there,” Esraelian said. “What they have been bold enough to post, there’s going to be a lot of people that will want to retract what they said.”
“People driving by, you might as well close your eyes because you’re not seeing what you think you’re seeing. You’re just not.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.