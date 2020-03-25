Tristan Lujan goes out on top

A: The journey was long and rigid, freshman year was tough but through my career I evolved and improved to become a two-time state champion

Q: What are you looking forward to most entering the summer and preparing for your time at Michigan State?

A: I’m looking forward to starting something new and experiencing new things like the scenery and college atmosphere

Q: What does Selma High mean to you?

A: Selma means a lot to me. I’ve grown up here my whole life. Being an athlete for Selma was great especially because I’ve had a lot of family go through this program. The town alone means a lot because guys like Richard [Figueroa] and I try to put on for our little town and make a name for them.

Q: How important was it for you to win your second straight State Championship? Did one of the titles mean more to you?

A: It was important. I wanted to go out on top and on my terms. I'd have to say the first one was more important, this one was more about cementing my place as one of the best wrestling to come out of Selma High and California.