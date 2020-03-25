Tristan Lujan goes out on top

As the school year winds down, seniors all over the nation are preparing to begin the next journey in their life.
For Selma High Bears senior Tristan Lujan, the next chapter will be written beginning in the fall when he attends Michigan State University on a wrestling scholarship.
Lujan ended his Selma High story by winning the 120-pound CIF State Wrestling Championships at Mechanics Bank Arena in Bakersfield on Feb. 29. Lujan defeated Clovis West’s Laz Maldonado 7-1 to capture his second straight State Championship.
The Enterprise-Recorder recently caught up with the Selma High senior for his perspective on his final season as a Bear.
Question: What was it like to win the State Championship this season, knowing everyone was trying to defeat you?
Answer: It felt great win a state title and leave my high school wrestling career on top. That was a big moment to end my career on top. Our coach Sam [Lopez] preached all season that we need to go out on a win. Yes, it was bittersweet to wrestle that last match, but it’s the beginning of the end, I’ll be going to Michigan State to continue wrestling.
Q: How would you describe your journey since freshman year to where you are now as a wrestler at Selma High School?
A: The journey was long and rigid, freshman year was tough but through my career I evolved and improved to become a two-time state champion
Q: What are you looking forward to most entering the summer and preparing for your time at Michigan State?
A: I’m looking forward to starting something new and experiencing new things like the scenery and college atmosphere
Q: What does Selma High mean to you?
A: Selma means a lot to me. I’ve grown up here my whole life. Being an athlete for Selma was great especially because I’ve had a lot of family go through this program. The town alone means a lot because guys like Richard [Figueroa] and I try to put on for our little town and make a name for them.
Q: How important was it for you to win your second straight State Championship? Did one of the titles mean more to you?
A: It was important. I wanted to go out on top and on my terms. I'd have to say the first one was more important, this one was more about cementing my place as one of the best wrestling to come out of Selma High and California.
Q: Finally, Tristan, how would you like to be remembered during your time at Selma High School?
A: I want to be remembered as someone who went hard for what they wanted. I felt like I’ve done that athletically and academically. I’m very happy with what I’m leaving Selma with because I gave it my all.
Lujan plans to pursue a pre-law degree alongside a minor in sports marketing. His educational goals include earning a bachelor’s and master’s degree before he seeks a career as a sports agent or attorney.
