Selma Stories: Be kind, stay safe, and chill

And yet, as we recognize the wisdom of social distancing and self-isolation, we still live our lives. I attended a funeral in Selma on Monday with a few dozen other folks, many of us in our 70s. It was an important enough occasion for us to ignore the health warnings, but the virus was a topic of conversation at just about every table.

These are difficult times as we collectively strive to keep a pandemic from spreading. We need to listen to the medical professionals (not the political talking heads and social media “experts”) for the best way to deal with the current health threat.

We need our cities, counties, states and nation to do their absolute best to keep us safe — and let them know we are monitoring how well they do that job.

We need our schools to figure out how to educate — and in some cases feed — our children while also keeping them safe.

We need to support our churches and community organizations as they scramble to provide resources for our physical and spiritual needs.

And all of this should be done done with an understanding that some of us are facing economic hardships because of employment and child care issues. And businesses are missing out on much-needed revenues.