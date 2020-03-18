Selma Stories: Be kind, stay safe, and chill

And so we hibernate. Even though winter is over and spring has sprung.
We hibernate because we are being told to. Because we want our cities, counties, state and nation to slow down the spread of a coronavirus called COVID-19.
I’m not a doctor or scientist. So I listen to folks who are. They are educating us to concepts such as “social distancing” and “self isolation.”
Social distancing means to stay away from each other a reasonable distance. Avoid crowds, public transportation and areas where the public generally hangs out. And for those of us who fall into the category of “elderly,” just stay home — thus, self-isolation.
I thought about all of that last week as I watched my grandson play at Shafer Park. There were a half-dozen kids there, who sometimes got closer to each other than the recommended 6 feet. And I was sharing a bench with another grandpa. As we chatted about our families, I wondered about “social distancing” and its effect on our lives.
It’s a distance built on inches and feet, not on lack of empathy. I care about my family, neighbors and friends. I care about my church brothers and sisters. So I won’t turn them away if they need to to share a concern. Just because I’m not shaking hands and hugging, doesn’t mean I’m trying to be emotionally distant.
And yet, as we recognize the wisdom of social distancing and self-isolation, we still live our lives. I attended a funeral in Selma on Monday with a few dozen other folks, many of us in our 70s. It was an important enough occasion for us to ignore the health warnings, but the virus was a topic of conversation at just about every table.
These are difficult times as we collectively strive to keep a pandemic from spreading. We need to listen to the medical professionals (not the political talking heads and social media “experts”) for the best way to deal with the current health threat.
We need our cities, counties, states and nation to do their absolute best to keep us safe — and let them know we are monitoring how well they do that job.
We need our schools to figure out how to educate — and in some cases feed — our children while also keeping them safe.
We need to support our churches and community organizations as they scramble to provide resources for our physical and spiritual needs.
And all of this should be done done with an understanding that some of us are facing economic hardships because of employment and child care issues. And businesses are missing out on much-needed revenues.
What isn’t healthful in this stressful time is to incessantly bitch about the government, about panic buying or about the school activities our children are missing out on.
And we need to quit moaning about not being able to watch our favorite sports on TV when all around us schools are closing and public gatherings are being postponed or cancelled. (C’mon, you don’t have access to books and movies?)
So this is my message: Let’s be mindful that we all — young, old, healthy, ill, home bound and homeless — need emotional support as we wade through uncharted waters.
A kind word, a sympathetic ear, a smile. Even from six feet away, those gestures matter.
Peace and grace. Chill, y’all.
(Longtime Selma resident Ken Robison is a retired newspaper reporter, editor, columnist and photographer. Selma Stories runs regularly in The Enterprise.)