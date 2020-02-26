Selma's Figueroa wins Masters, nine bears qualify for State Tournament

FRESNO - Led by Richard Figueroa, who won the 113-pound title, the Selma Bears finished in fourth place at the CIF Central Section Masters tournament at Hoover High School on Feb. 21.

Selma High had nine wrestlers advance to the CIF State Championships, which will be held this week in Bakersfield.

Figueroa defeated Clovis North’s Joey Cruz to win his third straight Masters title. Figueroa earned the top overall seed for the 113-pound weight division at the State Championships. He will be attempting to win a third straight state title.

Selma’s Tristan Lujan earned a second place finish in the 120-pound weight class after falling to Buchanan’s Carlos Negrete 4-3.

Kimo Leia finished in third place in the 128-pound weight class. The Bears had six other wrestlers advance to the state tournament with Devin Murphy, Nate Gonzalez, Rudy Garcia, George Zuniga and Tyler Sepulveda each earning fourth place finishes in their respective weight classes.

Isaiah Hernandez rounded out the Bears' state qualifiers with a ninth place finish in the 184-pound weight division.

Lujan, who won a state championship last season in the 113-pound weight class, earned the No 2 seed in the 120-pound bracket in this year's tournament.