Selma's Figueroa wins Masters, nine bears qualify for State Tournament

FRESNO - Led by Richard Figueroa, who won the 113-pound title, the Selma Bears finished in fourth place at the CIF Central Section Masters tournament at Hoover High School on Feb. 21.
Selma High had nine wrestlers advance to the CIF State Championships, which will be held this week in Bakersfield.
Figueroa defeated Clovis North’s Joey Cruz to win his third straight Masters title. Figueroa earned the top overall seed for the 113-pound weight division at the State Championships. He will be attempting to win a third straight state title.
Selma’s Tristan Lujan earned a second place finish in the 120-pound weight class after falling to Buchanan’s Carlos Negrete 4-3.
Kimo Leia finished in third place in the 128-pound weight class. The Bears had six other wrestlers advance to the state tournament with Devin Murphy, Nate Gonzalez, Rudy Garcia, George Zuniga and Tyler Sepulveda each earning fourth place finishes in their respective weight classes.
Isaiah Hernandez rounded out the Bears' state qualifiers with a ninth place finish in the 184-pound weight division.
Lujan, who won a state championship last season in the 113-pound weight class, earned the No 2 seed in the 120-pound bracket in this year's tournament.
Gonzalez was given the No. 16 seed in 106-pound weight class at the state wrestling tournament while Leia earned a No. 7 seed at 126 pounds.
Murphy will enter the state tournament as the No. 8 seed in the 132-pound weight class, while George Zuniga is the No. 15 seed in the 152-pound bracket.
Tyler Sepulveda earned the No. 13 seed in the 160-pound division, while Rudy Garcia will be the No. 11 seed in the 195-pound bracket.
Hernandez will be unseeded at the state tournament.
Girls Wrestling
The Selma High girls wrestling team finished in fourth place at the CIF Central Section Masters tournament at East Bakersfield High School on Feb. 21. The Bears were led by Melanie Mendoza, who won the 121-pound title.
Mendoza earned the No. 2 seed in her division for the state tournament.
Mariah Valdez, Vanessa Mares and Arykah Cuevas also qualified for the state tourney.
Cuevas will enter the state tournament as the No. 7 seed in her weight class, while Mares and Valdez are unseeded.
The CIF State Wrestling Championships, a three-day tournament, will take place at the Mechanics Bank Arena in Bakersfield. The tourney will begin on Thursday and conclude on Saturday.