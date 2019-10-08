Ryanne Luchau has been a staple as the team manager for the Fresno Pacific Sunbirds women’s basketball team for the past four seasons.
In that time, Luchau made such an impact on the culture of the Sunbirds that Tim Beauregard, Fresno Pacific University women's basketball coach, announced in August that Luchau would transition from student manager to Director of Basketball Operations.
“She has been with me since day one. She matured every year and stepped up and was given more and more responsibility and ran with it. She has been my right-hand person,” Beauregard said. “She knows me better than I know myself. She knows the program and is such a diligent worker.”
Luchau has been serving in some capacity with the women's basketball team since her freshman year in 2015. When Coach Beauregard took over the program in 2016, Ryanne was immediately promoted to student manager and has grown in her role yearly. The 2019-20 season will mark the first year for Luchau serving as the Director of Basketball Operations.
In the new position, Luchau will handle day-to-day operations for the team such as booking the teams hotels on road trips, handling practice times for visiting team, meals and other operations to help the coaches on the women's basketball team.
Luchau said that it is a dream come true to have this role and continue to help Beauregard and the rest of the team.
"Tim has been a huge mentor to me. He has taught me about myself and every day our staff wants to chase the best version of ourselves," Luchau said. "I have grown here as a person and in the professional realm. I was treated really well as a team manager but I always knew I wanted to grow and flourish and I feel like this is always what I wanted to do. I am proud of myself for getting here.”
Beauregard has no doubt that Luchau will be successful in her new role and knew that keeping Luchau in the program after she graduated in May of 2019 was important.
"Ryanne has been a staple in our program since the day I got here. She has been the most consistent force in our culture and her commitment to serving our team is second to none," Beauregard said. "She is in charge of so many areas of our program and prides herself on relentlessly pursuing the best version of herself, while giving her all to those around her."
Luchau said that she couldn't think of another place she would rather be than at Fresno Pacific.
“I have put all of my time, effort and heart into this place. The women’s basketball program has been my life," Luchau said. "I see Tim and the team and people around here more than I see my own family. People throw around the word family a lot but they are my family. They mean so much to me."
Director of Basketball operations is not the only job that Luchau currently has at FPU. She also is currently a graduate assistant for the marketing and promotions team with the athletics department.
"Ryanne continuously has a great attitude and wants to get everything out of this life," Beauregard said. "I never seen anyone care more about their university and get everything out of her growth."
Ryanne received her Bachelors of Arts (BA) in Kinesiology for FPU in 2018 and is currently working on her Master's in Sports Administration.
"I love Fresno Pacific. It will always be a part of who I am and it will always be a part of my journey just Like Selma is a part of my journey. I will never forgot the roots of where I came from," Luchau said. "Selma is where I came from and Fresno Pacific is where I really flourished. Without Tim and without the young women we have in the program, I would not be here. They push me every day to be the best version of who I am. I push them also and I think that is why our culture is so good and we fit well with each other. We all work as one because we all push each other."
