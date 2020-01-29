Crystal Creamery Salutes Selma High School As Central Section Football Champions

MODESTO – As the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs prepare for their championship game this Sunday, some Selma student athletes are already enjoying the perks of being a football champion, albeit a Central Section Champion. Starting today, they even have their own championship milk to pour on their super bowls of cereal this Sunday.
The California Interscholastic Federation’s Central Section’s six football champions are being recognized on the latest set of Crystal Creamery’s commemorative milk cartons. Out in time for the Super Bowl, the new cartons are arriving in local grocery and convenience stores from Bakersfield to the Oregon border this week.
“Crystal Creamery is proud to recognize these football champions on our commemorative cartons for achieving the highest honor in their sport,” said Brian Carden, Crystal Creamery’s Senior Director of Sales. He added, “With these cartons, Crystal Creamery wants to provide a fun, lasting memory of a very special moment for each of the student athletes, their coaches and their families.”
In 2019, Modesto-based and family-owned, Crystal Creamery, expanded its sponsorship of the CIF to include the Central and North Coast Sections in addition to the Sac-Joaquin Section which it has sponsored since 2012. Crystal Creamery recognizes outstanding student athletes in both boys’ and girls’ sports including Section and State Champions, academic team champions, scholarship winners and Hall of Fame inductees on milk cartons.
“We greatly appreciate Crystal Creamery’s sponsorship of the Central Section. The cartons have become part of the tradition of winning a Section Championship,” said Jim Crichlow, Commissioner of the Central Section. He added, “It is a special trophy for these schools and teams to add to the trophy case.”
The Central Section Football Champions being honored on these commemorative cartons are Central High School (Division I), San Joaquin Memorial High School (Division II), Bakersfield Christian High School (Division III), Selma High School (Division IV), Caruthers High School (Division V), and Bishop High School (Division VI).
