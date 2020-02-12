Sports roundup: Bears continue playoff push, Selma girls stay unbeaten in the CSL

SELMA - Before concluding the regular season on Tuesday, Selma continued its playoff push with a 67-64 win over Immanuel on Feb. 4.
Heading into Tuesday’s matchup with Kingsburg, the Bears were 11-17 overall and 7-4 in the Central Sequoia League.
Aaron Blancas scored a game-high 37 points and Joey Ramirez had 18, giving the Bears two double-digit scorers against the Eagles. It was the first time this season that Selma won three straight games.
There were six lead changes in the fourth quarter with Selma having the final one after Blancas made two free throws late in the period. The Bears were ahead 60-59 after Blancas’ free throws. Selma scored its final nine points from the free-throw line.
The Bears led 19-8 after the first quarter and went into halftime up 34-24. They had a 47-42 lead after the third quarter.
Immanuel’s Winston Williams and Shawn Rodgers were the Eagles’ only scorers in double figures. Williams poured a team-high 28 points and Rodgers scored 14.
Selma last played Kingsburg on Tuesday (after press time). Before the game, the Bears had a chance of a tri-CSL championship with a win and a Dinuba loss. That scenario would’ve clinched a three-way tie between the Bears, the Vikings and the Emperors.
There’s a chance that the Bears will compete in the CIF Central Section Division III playoffs, which start next week. Matchups and seedings should be posted on the Central Section website on Saturday. The first round begins on Tuesday, Feb. 18.
Selma girls basketball
REEDLEY - Selma stayed unbeaten in the CSL after a 64-54 victory over Immanuel in a road game on Tuesday, Feb. 4.
The Bears went into its final game of the regular season at 24-5 overall and 11-0 in the CSL. Selma clinched its third consecutive league title after a 55-50 victory over Exeter on Jan. 31.
Statistics from this game were not available to the Enterprise Recorder.
The Bears last played rival Kingsburg on Tuesday (after press time).
Selma will compete in the Central Section Division II playoffs next week. The Bears’ playoff seed will be known this weekend. Selma was moved up to Division II after winning the Division III title last season.
Matchups and playoff seedings should be posted on the Central Section website on Saturday.
Selma boys soccer
REEDLEY - Selma concluded the 2019-20 regular season with a 7-0 victory over Immanuel at the Immanuel Sports Complex on Tuesday, Feb. 4.
The Bears improved to 11-8-2 overall and 10-2 in the CSL after the win.
Statistics from this game were not available to the Enterprise Recorder.
Selma last played Porterville in the first round of the Central Section Division III playoffs on Tuesday (after press time). The Bears entered the postseason as the No. 11 seed and the Panthers were No. 6.
The winner of that game will play either No. 3 Lemoore or No. 14 Templeton on Thursday.
Selma girls soccer
REEDLEY - The Bears even up their CSL record after a 4-1 win over Immanuel at the Immanuel Sports Complex on Tuesday, Feb. 4.
Selma improved to 13-9 overall and 6-6 in the CSL after the win.
Leslie Figueroa scored twice while Mya Rosas and Brieana Medina each had a goal.
The Bears begin the Central Section Division III playoffs in a play-in game against Reedley today at 6 p.m. Selma enters the playoffs as the No. 8 seed and will host the 9-seeded Pirates at the Immanuel Sports Complex.
The division features a nine-team bracket and the winner of the play-in game will head to top-seeded Kingsburg on Thursday.
Kingsburg boys soccer
EXETER - The Vikings ended the regular season by playing Exeter to a scoreless on Thursday.
Two days prior, Kingsburg defeated Central Valley Christian 5-0.
The tie put the Vikings’ record at 11-14-1 overall and 5-6-1 in the CSL. The tie was good enough for Kingsburg to compete in the Central Section Division IV playoffs. A loss would’ve likely kept the Vikings out.
Kingsburg last played No.6 Lindsay in the first round on Tuesday (after press time). Kingsburg entered the playoffs as the No. 11 seed. Winner of that game will head to No. 3 Shafter on Thursday.
Kingsburg girls basketball
KINGSBURG - The Vikings dropped its fourth straight game after a 37-32 loss to Exeter on their senior night on Thursday.
Kingsburg went into its regular season finale against Selma with a 6-17 record and a 3-8 mark in the CSL.
Statistics from the Vikings’ game against the Monarchs were not available to the Enterprise Recorder.
Kingsburg last played Selma on Tuesday (after press time).
The reporter can be reached at 559-583-2413 or jmartinez@hanfordsentinel.com