Sports roundup: Bears continue playoff push, Selma girls stay unbeaten in the CSL

SELMA - Before concluding the regular season on Tuesday, Selma continued its playoff push with a 67-64 win over Immanuel on Feb. 4.

Heading into Tuesday’s matchup with Kingsburg, the Bears were 11-17 overall and 7-4 in the Central Sequoia League.

Aaron Blancas scored a game-high 37 points and Joey Ramirez had 18, giving the Bears two double-digit scorers against the Eagles. It was the first time this season that Selma won three straight games.

There were six lead changes in the fourth quarter with Selma having the final one after Blancas made two free throws late in the period. The Bears were ahead 60-59 after Blancas’ free throws. Selma scored its final nine points from the free-throw line.

The Bears led 19-8 after the first quarter and went into halftime up 34-24. They had a 47-42 lead after the third quarter.

Immanuel’s Winston Williams and Shawn Rodgers were the Eagles’ only scorers in double figures. Williams poured a team-high 28 points and Rodgers scored 14.

Selma last played Kingsburg on Tuesday (after press time). Before the game, the Bears had a chance of a tri-CSL championship with a win and a Dinuba loss. That scenario would’ve clinched a three-way tie between the Bears, the Vikings and the Emperors.