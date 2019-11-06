Girls water polo
SELMA - The Selma girls water polo team finished the regular season with an undefeated Central Sequoia League title run after a 15-5 victory against Exeter on Tuesday, Oct. 29.
The Bears (17-9, 8-0 CSL) win back-to-back league championships for the first time since 2014-15, which were the second and third years of the program. Selma officially clinched this year’s title with a 7-4 victory over Hanford West on Oct. 24.
Statistics from both games were not available to the Enterprise Recorder.
This season, the Bears have outscored CSL opponents 89-43.
Selma was rewarded with the No. 5 seed in the CIF Central Section Division II playoffs, which begin today. The Bears will host No. 12 Nipomo at 4:30 p.m. today.
KINGSBURG - The Vikings concluded the regular season with an 11-2 victory at home over CSL opponent Hanford West on Oct. 31.
Statistics from this game were not available to the Enterprise Recorder.
Kingsburg finishes the regular season at 19-5 overall and 6-2 in CSL play, which was good enough for second place.
Coming off back-to-back Central Section championships in Division III, the Vikings were moved to Division II and will begin their playoff run as the No. 7 seed. Kingsburg will host No. 10 San Luis Obispo at the Crandell Swim Complex today at 4:30 p.m.
Boys water polo
KINGSBURG - The Kingsburg boys water polo claimed the 2019 CSL championship after edging Hanford West 10-9 on Oct. 31.
Statistics from this game was not available to the Enterprise Recorder.
The Vikings finish the regular season at 14-9 overall and 8-0 against league opponents.
Up next for Kingsburg is the Central Section Division II playoffs, which will begin today. The Vikings will enter the postseason as the No. 10 seed and will face No. 7 Hoover (26-4, 10-0 NYL) today at 4:30 p.m.
Golf
PORTERVILLE - After clinching the CSL championship, the Kingsburg girls golf team finished in third place at the CIF Central Section Division II Championship at the River Island Golf Course on Oct. 28.
The Vikings finished 13 strokes behind runner-up Central (474) and 19 behind champion San Joaquin Memorial (468).
Kingsburg was the only team in the division to have four girls finish with a stroke score below 100. Top golfer Morgan Oehlschlaeger recorded a team-high score of 89, followed by a 99 from Lauren Diener and a 98 from Jillian Sasaki and Rien Torres.
Oehschlaeger qualified for the CIF Area Individual tournament, which occurred on Monday (after press time).
Cross country
KINGSBURG - The Kingsburg cross country team hosted the John Seaman Invitational at the Kingsburg Gun Club on Saturday.
A total of 47 schools competed in the annual event, which featured seven different races. In the boys small school varsity race, Fernando Hernandez of Mt. Whitney was the winner while Kingsburg’s Ivan Gonzalez had the Vikings best finish of the day at 33rd place. Sierra Pacific’s Mickayla Mejia won the small school varsity girls race. Buchanan’s Corie Smith (first place) and Sydney Sundgren (second) finished in the top two spots in the large school varsity girls race. Central’s Abel-Rudisha Teffra was the winner of the large school varsity boys race.
The meet included two freshman/sophomore races along and a boys junior varsity event. All races were three miles long.
Kingsburg and Selma will compete at the CSL Finals at Woodward Park in Fresno on Friday.
